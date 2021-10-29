Spielberg happily toasts in a backstage video from the film

Spielberg is really proud to have made the musical West Side Story, as is evident in a behind-the-scenes video in which he raises a glass, shares his experience and comments on the film, of which we admire the sumptuous sets.

To see the new West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, we will have to wait until December 16th, while our American cousins ​​will be able to enjoy it on December 10th, but it does not matter, because today we have images of the film inspired by the 1957 musical that show us the behind and the scenes. But not only that, because in the video we can admire the director, realize the extraordinary and monumental work he has done and hear his voice.

In the video with some backstage from the film, which is followed by images from the trailer, Steven Spielberg he raises a glass of prosecco (or white wine or champagne, who knows …) and says that he has been dedicating himself to the project for months and that he is very proud to have been able to tell the story of West Side Story.

West Side Story undoubtedly had a complicated process. The release was scheduled for 2020, but then Covid came and everything froze. The protagonists of the film are Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) in the part of Tony And Rachel Zegler in the role of Maria. To give glory to the cast is also Rita Moreno, which in the film version directed by Robert Wise was Anita, now impersonated by Ariana DeBose. The actress plays Valentina, owner of the shop where she works Tony. This character was neither in the musical nor in the 1961 film, but was invented to pay homage to both. This suggests that the Steven Spielberg it will have a classic side, while bearing the director’s indelible mark.