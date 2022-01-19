Spielberg signs one of the best “guerreschi” ever made – Libero Quotidiano

SAVE SOLDIER RYAN
Iris 9pm. With Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore. Directed by Steven Spielberg. USA production 1998. Duration: 2 hours and 47 minutes
THE PLOT
June 1944. The Allies have landed in Normandy and are sweeping the Germans out of France. But the advance is always hard and the victims among the Anglo-Americans are many. The Ryan family has already paid a heavy toll in blood. Three of the four brothers at the front are already dead. The command decides that at least the survivor is saved at all costs. So a commando is sent between the lines to retrieve the last Ryan and bring him home to his parents. Ryan is found for the return between the lines is very hard.
WHY SEE IT
Because it is among the best Spielberg films and among the best warriors ever made. The opening scenes with the bloody landing on D. Day are still and always amazing.