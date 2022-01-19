Spielberg signs one of the best “guerreschi” ever made – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





SAVE SOLDIER RYAN

Iris 9pm. With Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore. Directed by Steven Spielberg. USA production 1998. Duration: 2 hours and 47 minutes

THE PLOT

June 1944. The Allies have landed in Normandy and are sweeping the Germans out of France. But the advance is always hard and the victims among the Anglo-Americans are many. The Ryan family has already paid a heavy toll in blood. Three of the four brothers at the front are already dead. The command decides that at least the survivor is saved at all costs. So a commando is sent between the lines to retrieve the last Ryan and bring him home to his parents. Ryan is found for the return between the lines is very hard.

WHY SEE IT

Because it is among the best Spielberg films and among the best warriors ever made. The opening scenes with the bloody landing on D. Day are still and always amazing.