Spielberg turns to the musical. “I haven’t had this fun since I shot ET”

“Talk more about today than yesterday.” Steven Spielberg is terse and precise in explaining, even in the director’s notes, why he wanted to turn West Side Story, his first extraordinary musical in a career full of masterpieces: “Racism, xenophobia, the legacy of colonialism, effects of poverty and all the evils that gave birth to the creation of the musical still exist. And, while a tragedy, like all great tragedies, including Romeo and Juliet, it suggests that hope can be born in the midst of devastation and despair: the songs of Bernstein and Sondheim show us that love can transcend all pain. and the ugliness of the world. So never give up! ».

Welcome again, at the end of the 1950s, to the West Side of New York contested by two gangs of young rivals: the Jets, Caucasians led by Riff, and the Sharks, Puerto Ricans led by Bernardo. In the middle is Tony, Riff’s close friend, who is trying to rebuild a life and falls in love with Maria, Bernardo’s sister. Against the background of a neighborhood literally in destruction to be rebuilt and thus be able to erase the word slums from the topography, the two gangs move ready for the final clash, like a Greek tragedy.

The first transposition on the big screen of West Side Story was in 1961 and directed by Robert Wise together with Jerome Robbins who had already been director and choreographer of the play on Broadway before the incredible cinematic success thanks to the ten Oscars won. It was the last great musical of classic Hollywood cinema, a sort of heartbreaking swan song in which, for the first time in this genre, unprecedented elements of violence are inserted. The lyricist was Stephen Sondheim who, twist of fate, died at 91 last Friday and worked closely with Steven Spielberg: “I met him for the first time during the premiere of the film adaptation of his Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp. He was very involved in the film and was next to me in the recording studio, ”said the director, connected by videoconference, who added that he hadn’t had so much fun shooting“ since ET the extraterrestrial! ”.

But this is not the only great tribute that Spielberg felt to give to the musical that “marked my life as a spectator”. In fact, in the screenplay, written by Tony Kushner who takes some liberties with respect to the original (for example, there is no longer any mention of the parents of these children), a new character appears, that of the elderly Valentina played by Rita Moreno who, in the first film, it was Anita, the friend of the protagonist Maria and girlfriend of her brother Bernardo. “It wasn’t easy. I would have liked to be so young again but I am delighted with the work done, ”said jokingly the 89-year-old actress, Oscar winner for West Side Story. Moreover, Rita Moreno was then the only interpreter of Puerto Rican origins, while today Spielberg wanted all actors of South American origins for those roles. Starting with Rachel Zegler, a Colombian mother, now twenty years old but still a student when the director chose her from among thousands for the part of the sweetheart Maria, one of the most iconic and tragic roles in the history of musicals originally played by Natalie Wood: “I knew that confrontation was inevitable. But I took it all as a challenge which, as such, is always something difficult otherwise I would not have interested “, said the newcomer actress but already very launched, it will in fact be Cinderella in the new Disney film scheduled for 2023. As well as the actor Ansel Elgort, who plays his beloved Tony, neither has revised the first West Side Story to avoid making too many comparisons and to avoid unnecessary pressure.

More difficult for Spielberg to forget the original film with the phenomenal SuperPanavision format at 70 mm so much so that, as colleagues like Tarantino, Scorsese and Nolan have done in the recent past, he even shot in Kodak 35 mm film thus giving a special texture to the images that, already from the first sequence, they are paradigmatic of his narrative intent, with the Jets wanting to remove with paint an immense Puerto Rican flag built on a wall. From there the first confrontation sedated by the police with the two policemen, protagonists of the whole film, agent Schrank (Corey Stoll) and Sergeant Krupke (Brian d’Arcy James). Already from this initial scene, the intertwining between the dances (the new choreographies are by Justine Peck), the music, the songs and the fight numbers turns out to be much tighter than the original. Certainly thanks to the shooting equipment, now much lighter, which allowed Spielberg and his trusted director of photography, Janusz Kaminski, to move in unison with the actors, making them much more fluid, adrenaline-fueled and realistic, therefore less theatrical, too. due to tight editing, the legendary musical numbers.

Then many viewers of the US preview surprised many viewers, while the film will be released for Christmas, December 23, by the choice to leave numerous parts spoken in Spanish without subtitles: “I did it both out of respect for the Latin community and to underline a context in which both languages ​​are spoken. I also liked the idea that, during the screening, you could hear the laughter of the group of spectators who, speaking Spanish, understand certain things “, said Spielberg who, in the finale, dedicates the film to his father, who died in 2020. before the beautiful credits, made by him together with the scenographer Adam Stockhausen, at the height of the original and extraordinary ones of the legendary Saul Bass.