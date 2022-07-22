Spielberg will premiere “The Fabelmans” in Toronto | Entertainment
Steven Spielberg will bring his highly personal film “The Fabelmans” to the Toronto International Film Festival later this year, organizers said Friday. The film will have its world premiere at the festival, according to what Spielberg has said is based on the first years of his life and it will also be the first time that the filmmaker is at the festival.
Spielberg co-wrote the story, about the coming of age of a young man in a family with a devastating secret, along with Tony Kushner, with whom he also collaborated on “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story.” The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.
The Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 8 to 18, previously announced the world premieres of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the Harry Styles-starring drama “My Policeman,” and the film Gina-Prince Bythewood’s historical epic “The Woman King,” with Viola Davis.
