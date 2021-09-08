The definition and solution of: Spielberg’s 2012 film about a US President. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

7 letter solution: LINCOLN

Interesting Facts / Meaning about: Spielberg’s 2012 film about a US President Indiana Jones (franchise) ( Movie by Indiana Jones) Lucas (also creator of Star Wars) and Movie they were all directed by Steven Spielberg with Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. Marvel 84 ‘(9 321 words) – 11:14, 6 Aug 2021

