Spielberg’s film on the Pentagon Papers scandal will be on TV tonight

The great cinema of Steven Spielberg. With “The Post“, 2017 film scripted by Liz Hannah, the American director focuses on the burning issue of press freedom. A biographical and historical drama set in the era of Vietnam War, an event well exploited by the central government. In this difficult context emerges the courage of a group of journalists and its publisher, forced to fight against economic problems and the prejudice of being a woman unable to make decisions. Deontology and the need to tell the truth, regardless of the guidelines imposed by the White House, make it essential to share this story with the general public, now as then. “The Post”Not only tells the past, but makes us reflect on the present. It is no coincidence that the film was released during the presidency of Donald Trump. At the time Spielberg interrupted another project to start shooting the new film. The work has received applause from the public and critics, earning several nominations for the Oscar and ai Golden Globe. Impossible to ignore the skill of Meryl Streep in the role of the woman who forever changed the destiny of the “Washington Post“.

Plot and cast of “The Post”

It is 1966 and the American soldiers are in Vietnam. The war is experiencing a phase of stagnation, albeit at home Richard Nixon claim a war action that promises to be triumphant. Daniel Ellsberg (Matthew Rhys), an economist and a man of the pentagon who is on the battlefield, thus decides to denounce the real situation. To do so, deliver to New York Times 700 pages of government-classified documents on the Vietnam War starting from the presidency Truman to the current one. The pages published by the newspaper immediately aroused scandal in the country and the flow of news was momentarily interrupted by an injunction from the supreme court. Now is the Washington Post to take an interest in the scandal.

The publisher of the newspaper is Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), forced to fill the important role after the death of her husband and father. In addition to having to go public for financial difficulties, the woman is at odds on several issues with her editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks). However, her ethics and courage will lead her to make decisions that will forever change the destiny of the Washington Post. Despite getting our hands on Pentagon Papers involves a strong risk for the safety of his company and for the peace of his employees, he decides to show off the unpleasant background that lurks behind the controversial Vietnam War.

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in “The Post” – Photo Credits: Culture.roma.it

Where to see the film with Meryl Streep

The film of Steven Spielberg dedicated to investigative journalism will be broadcast on prime time television by Rai Movie. “The Post“Will start from 21.10 on channel 24 of DTT and 14 of Sat TV.

21.10 Rai Movie

M.arta Millauro

