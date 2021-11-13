Spielberg’s The Post, with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep

The Post, a 2017 film directed by Steven Spielberg, with protagonists Meryl Streep And Tom Hanks. The film tells the story of the publication of Pentagon Papers, top secret documents of the United States Department of Defense, first on New York Times and then on the Washington Post in 1971. The production, whose budget was 50 million dollars, begins on May 30, 2017 in New York. The film grossed nearly $ 177.6 million, of which $ 81.9 million at home and nearly $ 95.7 million in the rest of the world. With the direction of photography by Janusz Kaminski, the sets by Rick Carter, the costumes of Ann Roth and the music of John Williams, The Post is played by Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Alison Brie, Matthew Rhys, Bruce Greenwood, Sarah Paulson.

Synopsis

In June 1971, the New York Times, the Washington Post and other major US newspapers take a bold stand in favor of freedom of expression, reporting on Pentagon documents and revealing government secrets from four decades of history and American presidencies. Katherine Graham, the first editor of the Washington Post, and Ben Bradlee, the volatile editor of the newspaper, try to revive a newspaper now in decline. Together, they form an unlikely team called upon to courageously support the publication of the documents and fight against the Nixon administration’s unprecedented attempt to curtail the First Amendment.

The review by Taxi Drivers (Giovanna Savino)

After directing the The GGG – The Big Gentle Giant in 2016, Steven Spielberg signs his twenty-ninth feature film, The Post, in which he tells the story of the publication of Pentagon Papers, top secret documents of the United States Department of Defense, first on The New York Times and later on the The Washington Post in 1971. I Pentagon Papers were 7,000-page documents, presenting an in-depth study of the federal government’s strategies and relations with Vietnam in the period from 1945 to 1967. These documents uncovered a long-hidden truth: lies told about the bloody war in Vietnam , which had involved four different presidents of the United States of America: from Truman to Eisenhower, as far as Kennedy And Johnson. THE Pentagon Papers they revealed that each of those presidents had misled public opinion about American operations in Vietnam, and that while the government claimed it wanted peace, behind the scenes, the military and the CIA were secretly increasing the military’s engagement in the conflict.

The Post shows us the long battle that Katherine Graham, played by an excellent Meryl Streep, first woman to lead the The Washington Post, performs together with Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), the tough and stubborn editor of his newspaper, intent on unearthing what the four presidents had hidden and covered up for years. Steven Spielberg he has always been attracted by the moments that have marked profound historical transformations, just think of Schindler List, Lincoln And The bridge of spies. With the latter film, the director focuses on the figure of Katherine Graham, a woman who had the courage to go all the way to the truth, putting her career at risk.

The camera meticulously follows what happens in the editing of the The Washington Post. Leading the team we find the tough and fierce Ben Bradley, always ready to wait for the right news to be published on the front page. And so the events of 1971 are told in a crescendo of tension, returned as if it were in real time. Credit goes above all to the excellent screenplay written by Liz Hannah And Josh Singer, who have managed to show the viewer an excellent historical and chronological reconstruction of the events that occurred in that period.

The Post it is the film that made them work together for the first time Meryl Streep And Tom Hanks, who, in the past, had just participated in a documentary on Nora Ephron. Steven Spielberg makes one of his best films: the credit goes above all to the actors, but also to the beautiful photography of Janusz Kaminski and the magnificent costumes of Anne Roth. It is absolutely recommended to watch it.