Spike Lee talks about the cinema museum

Since the first Oscars ceremony, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in 1929, Los Angeles and members of the Academy have envisioned a museum dedicated to film and its history. Since September 30, this almost centennial dream has come true thanks to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, based in the Miracle Mile District. For its realization, movie stars and VIPs have mobilized, including Laura Dern, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks, Ryan Murphy, Barbra Streisand, JJ Abrams, Diane von Fürstenberg, David Geffen and Steven Spielberg, who collected 80% of the funds needed to finance the $ 480 million total cost. Among the enthusiasts also Spike Lee, to whom a section is dedicated in which he exhibits memorabilia from his collection which include, in addition to posters of the various films autographed by famous directors, also mementoes of events and sports characters dear to him, read Michael Jordan.

“This is not just a museum,” says Spike himself as he describes the focal points of the exhibition, “but an emotional journey, as if we were immersed in a film. It took ten years to realize this project and since then, cinema and society have changed. For this reason the museum dedicates important spaces to the forgotten, and tries to remedy historical errors. The list is long, but among the examples that I think are the most important are the Main Lobby, dedicated to Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar for best actor; Real Women Have Curves, a section dedicated to the immigration of Latins to the United States; the exciting room dedicated to twenty Oscars, including the empty case of Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar (now unavailable) as a supporting character for Gone With the Wind; a tribute to six women capable of breaking down barriers, including Sophia Loren, the first to win an Oscar for a film in a foreign language – The ciociara – and Rita Moreno, the first Latina to be awarded as best actress ». “I am very happy that the Academy has also chosen to tell the stories of the invisible, and to encourage diversity”, continues Lee, “because only by recognizing the fact that the story is updated daily can dialogue and connections be created against discrimination and racism” .

To tell these stories, the museum draws on its own collection of 5,000 objects and that of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which includes over 13 million costumes, scripts, photos and memorabilia, including the first cameras, the shark of the first film, the typewriter Hitchcock worked on Psycho, Dorothy’s red shoes and a unique collection dedicated to animation and science fiction. Among the permanent exhibitions, the most inclusive is Stories of Cinema, a trip over three floors that is located in the Saban Building, a 1939 building considered one of the Streamline jewels in Los Angeles.

Joshua White

“The Stories of Cinema sections are designed to incorporate diversity of backgrounds and include striking examples of inequality and discrimination, such as the history of blackface in the makeup industry or racism in animation,” continues Spike Lee. «It starts on the ground floor in the Spielberg Family Gallery, where you see a montage of 700 movie scenes on six giant screens and continues on the second floor, with significant movie clips from directors and actors known as Orson Welles and Bruce Lee, but also ignored. and influential, such as Oscar Micheaux, one of the first major African American filmmakers ». Connected to the Saban by elevated bridges is The Sphere Building, or soap bubble as the designer architect Renzo Piano prefers to call it, an ethereal spherical structure with a roof of glass panels and The Dolby Family panoramic terrace. The “bubble” is home to the David Geffen Theater, a super-technological room with a thousand seats, all in red red carpet, equipped for the projection of films and capable of hosting an orchestra of 60 musicians.

We ask how they keep the bubble roof clean. «I have no idea, we could make a mini documentary about it!», Spike laughs, «but I know that to help keep the lamp post sculpture clean from pigeon shit Urban Light by Chris Burden opposite, they hired Spencer, a very efficient four-year-old hawk. ‘ The guided tour ends in front of his two Oscars, the first for his career in 2016, the second in 2019 for the best non-original screenplay by BlacKkKlansman. “This is the speech, in block capitals, in case I won,” Spike says, pointing to a piece of paper, “that’s how I write all my scripts, then my assistants help me transcribe them digitally. I have never been able to learn to type on a keyboard ».

Then, point to other memorable items. «This is the DVD signed by Kobe Bryant when we made the documentary together Kobe Doin ‘Work; the t-shirt of the pizzeria in Do the right thing; the gold guitar that Prince gave me, we’ve always been friends, ever since we were strangers! One day I asked him if he would give me a guitar, and never having answered, I didn’t expect anything. A few months later he sent it home to me ».

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io