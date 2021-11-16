Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’ a strong denunciation against racism

He arrives Spike Lee on Netflix with his BlacKkKlansman .

Almost thirty years after his participation in the competition with the film Do the right thing, who made known to the world the talent of this small, great director, unmistakable for his excited, restless, splendidly shot and always committed works against racism and in favor of American blacks, Spike Lee won the Grand Prix at Cannes (awarded to films of greater originality or on important themes) with a film whose title is a play on words between black, Ku Klux Klan And man.

Selected at Cannes 2018 in the official competition, the film scratches and unhinges the schemes, like any other black panther self-respecting.

BlacKkKlasman the plot

Based on the memoirs of Ron Stallworth, the film tells the story of an African-American policeman who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado Springs, in the 1970s: each scene is a feast for the eyes, from the sharp photography that enhances the narrative element to the atmosphere vintage underlined by the lights and costumes, the perfect editing and the fast pace – from the first to the last frame – also obtained thanks to the expressive power of the images, the care in the composition of the scenes shot beautifully, with different but perfectly integrated camera systems .

BlacKkKlasman stainless script

The film of Spike Lee shines with its own light. And as if that weren’t enough BlacKkKlasman has a stainless script, a compelling story, perfect dialogue and a strong and clear message against Trump’s America’s outright racism (at the press conference, Lee bluntly takes sides against ‘that guy from the White House’, using angry epithets ) and against the criminal acts of Charlottesville.

Spike Lee’s vision

The description of the social and cultural environment of the States seventies proposed by Lee shows how the white-centric worldview and hatred of blacks were still very much alive (implying that even today things have not really changed), highlight with great irony the paradox of a black police officer in a department of whites, moreover inserted undercover in one of the most sinister racist groups on the planet, having become close to the Grand Master of the Klan, David Duke (in the film Topher Grace). In the film everything is played on the misunderstanding, artfully constructed by Ron, who weaves his web and his contacts with the Klan by telephone, showing himself to be champion of the cause against blacks and then physically sending his Jewish colleague, white and black, to the association. disenchanted, Flip Zimmerman (played by Adam Driver, likeable and very popular actor). The investigations of the two become more and more dangerous as they approach the Klan, and the risk of being discovered gives rise to moments of great tension and fun, with decidedly brilliant ideas, even within the drama of touching the explosive madness. ‘and the moral degradation of the Klan members. Lee does not spare even the young demonstrators Black Panther, exalted by their own slogans, praising just equality but not willing to accept the idea of ​​a black policeman, on the side of institutions that marginalize their brothers.

“The problem of racism is not only American but affects thethe whole world – said the director – it is a global phenomenon. We have to wake up and not be silent, it’s not about blacks or whites, but about all of us. Just think that groups similar to the Ku Klux Klan are still active and dangerous to understand that the world has gone mad. B.you need to be vigilant and move people from their certainties. I know my movie doesn’t he can solve problems but he can try to awaken consciences“.

An excellent cast

A great cast completes the excellent packaging of this busy but at the same time very enjoyable film, whose protagonist, Ron, is played by John David Washington (son of Denzel Washington, Oscar nominee with Malcolm X), Adam Driver (Paterson, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Topher Grace (Traffic, Spider-Man 3).

At the end of the film scroll the scary images of the tragedy that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017, during an anti-racist demonstration during a neo-Nazi rally, when a car swept away the crowd, killing Heather Hayer, a 32-year-old young woman. Spike Lee asked Heather’s mother for permission to include her daughter’s images and photo in the final sequence, and Lee’s camera lingers on that photo for a few long endless seconds, as if to say “never again”.

Netflix November 2021