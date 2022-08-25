spin-off creators explain surprising season finale cameo that connects to the original series

The spin-off of the iconic ‘How I met your mother’ has finally arrived after giving many bumps. With a complete twist to the original plan, this same year ‘How I Met Your Father’ premiered on Hulu, a new sitcom starring Hilary Duff.

Although the new series has a different approach and new characters, little details have also been dropped that end up connecting ‘How I Met Your Father’ with the first series, including a surprising cameo in its last chapter. Beware, of course there are spoilers for the season finale!





The definitive union with the original series

‘How I Met Your Father’ follows sophie and her group of friends with their lives in Manhattan, and just like the first series, Sophie recounts to her future son in 2050 the events that led her to meet her father.

The spin off has had certain points of union with the original, such as the fact that several characters live in the same apartment that Ted, Marshall and Lily shared at the beginning of the series. MacLaren’s bar has also been recreated from top to bottom, and some characters from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ have been seen, although the definitive cameo has come with the appearance of cobie smulders in the last episode of this first season.

As the creators of the series have commented in an interview with TV Line, from the beginning they wanted both sitcoms to be connected, although they did not want to overwhelm ‘How I Met Your Father’ with too many characters from the original series. For them, Robin was the perfect character for this cameo.since it made sense that she was in New York at the time and she is also in a moment between relationships.

“It’s something we’ve been hoping for from the very beginning. As she’s navigating her romantic life and trying to settle down, we loved the idea of ​​Sophie crossing paths with someone who is so important and such a big presence in the original,” Elizabeth Berger explained. , creator of the spin-off. “The idea of ​​her getting advice from Robin was too exciting.”

Adjusting the schedules

Of course, balancing the shooting schedules with Smulders was quite a challenge, especially since the actress is in the middle of several projects for Marvel like the ‘Secret Invasion’ series, so his scene was shot very early in production.





“Maybe it was after the first chapters, very early … because you had to go to London to shoot things for Marvel. It was a long time ago, but we managed to keep it a secret,” confessed Pam Fryman, director and executive producer of the original series. and the spin-off.

In fact, Smulders was delighted to be able to make the cameo from the first moment and did not think about it when asked. It didn’t take long to convince her to participate in ‘How I met your father’and apparently it didn’t take him too much effort to get back into Robin’s skin.