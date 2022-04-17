‘Spin off’, the corporate trend of dividing businesses | markets

Splitting a company into one or more parts is fashionable throughout the World Stock Exchanges. In the United States there were 17 spin offs last year and Spain was no stranger to this trend with the baptism of Acciona Renewables or of Insurance Hotline, which were separated from their parent companies, the construction company Acciona and Bankinter. Giants also appear on the list of future business spin-off operations Johnson & Johnson or General Electric and the announced operation of the Spanish energy company Naturgy on February 10 to create two companies, one focused on the liberalized business and the other on the regulated one.

Also on the reserve bench there are two other possible operations on the horizon: the IPO of Iberdrola’s marine renewable business division (offshore) and the spin-off of the green part of the oil company Repsol, which is still looking for a partner and size . But these corporate spin-offs are neither new nor do they have to be good from the shareholder’s point of view. Suffice it to recall the fiascos of the then omnipresent Telefónica on the Ibex 35 with its spin-offs from Móviles and Terra, Iberdrola Renovables itself or Meliá Inversiones Americanas (MIA), which broke away from the hotel group of the Escarrer family. They all made their way back to their parent companies, leaving huge losses to shareholders.

Bad reception had the most recent announcement, that of the energy company Naturgy to divide its businesses, although the action has already recovered from the blow. Aránzazu Bueno, an analyst at Bankinter, considers that the announced operation – with many details still to be specified and pending the dissipation of the current uncertainty in the market due to the war in Ukraine – reveals an unclear strategy of the company, which would not have Know where to run your business. “The operation is designed more to solve problems of its shareholders than to respond to its future challenges,” he says.

From S&P Global Rating they have put the perspective of Naturgy’s rating (BBB) ​​in negative, which “indicates downside rating risks, in particular depending on the transaction that is carried out, together with the debt allocation and policies financial futures”, they explain in a recent note. They add that “the proposed division adds uncertainty to the delivery of the strategic plan (2021-2025) and may delay its implementation.” S&P points to one last stumbling block, which is the possible risk of changes in the shareholding structure after the spin-off. Last October the takeover bid for the Australian fund IFM failed, which only achieved 10.8% of the shareholding, while Caixabank gradually increased its presence in the capital.

The US bank Goldman Sachs is more optimistic about the division plan between the regulated business (NetworksCo) and the liberalized one (NetworksCo) of the firm chaired by Francisco Reynés. “As pure utilities tend to operate at higher multiples when they are not integrated into a single company, this move could potentially support a higher valuation for Naturgy and give M&A options. However, although we see this step as something positive for the stock, we maintain the sell rating because we believe that it is already trading above its fundamental intrinsic value”, they explain in a recent report on the gas company.

The spin-off of Naturgy on the Stock Exchange is still lacking numerous details

Francisco Reynés at the last shareholders’ meeting last March defended that the spin off, baptized as the Genesis project, will not entail large costs due to the separation and the independent management of the new companies since, as he indicated, the current synergies between both businesses They are “extremely limited”. He also reaffirmed the advantages of the operation, although he warned that the timing of its application is subject to various factors. The last and most unexpected of all, the war in Ukraine, which has skyrocketed the cost of gas.

Results

From Singular Bank they point out the decisiveness of the valuation in these segregation operations so that the investor has an upward path with the newly launched company, since, normally, the shareholders of the parent company will replicate. However, some spin-offs go through capital increase operations to strengthen the business that is spun off or for both companies, by listing, sales to competitors or simply Public Offers for Sale (OPV).

An easily understandable reason for an overvaluation of the segregated division is that it is the parent company that is in charge of structuring the new company and, therefore, is in charge of presenting the corresponding information to regulators and potential investors. As in any IPO, the party selling its stake has an interest in selling for as much as possible. But it can also be the case of an undervaluation of the new company, if it retains a significant stake in the new company and therefore seeks a good future evolution of its price.

In Singular Bank they also indicate that the main reason why there are usually discounts in the listing of a spin off has to do with peculiarities of the asset management industry. Large managers usually have a series of restrictions when it comes to investing, such as the size or credit quality of a company. This comes to generate a selling pressure on the shares of the new listed company, which can offer attractive prices for investors who do not have the restrictions of the big ones.

Among the most important international spin-off operations, the evolution of both the parent company and the spun-off has been generally positive for investors. In 2013, Siemens got rid of the lighting firm Osram which then began trading at 24 euros and now moves on the border of 59 euros per share. In these nine years, Siemens has also performed well on the stock market from 52 euros to the current 116.

The payment system PayPal It has also been another success story superior to that of its parent company, debuting in 2015 at $40 and now trading at $105. Its price has more than doubled, as has the parent’s shareholder eBay, with a rise greater than 100%. A sample of better evolution in the parent company than in the spun-off company can be seen in the technology company HP, which in 2015 brought HP Enterprise to the market. The latter has risen since its IPO in November 2015 by 91%, while the computer giant has risen in value by 252% in the same period.

By last, lived spun off its music business and in September of last year the stock market evolution of UniversalMusic (UMG) at 18.65 euros and is currently trading at 25 euros. For its part, Vivendi started at 10.65 euros at the start of the spin off and this week its shares crossed at 12 euros per title. The movement on the stock market has been very similar in both values.

The new management, the type of business and that first assessment of the parent company are keys to the success or failure of these spin-offs. In Spain, after the historical setbacks mentioned above and which coincided with moments of easy placement of shares –remember the dotcom and Telefónica boom– the most recent offers have been positive for all investors, both those who stayed with the parent company and those who opted to be shareholders of the new company.