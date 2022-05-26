Spin Park and Homewood lead AHSAA women’s soccer statewide

State champions Spain Park and Homewood lead the way on the Super All State women’s soccer team with three first-team players.

The team, made up of the best players regardless of ranking, as well as teams from across the state in Class 7A, 6A, 4A/5A, and 1A/3A, was selected by a vote of Alabama Athletic Association high school coaches.

Spain Park coach Robert Starr was named School Coach of the Year. The Junior School Coach of the Year is Max Norman from East Limestone. This year’s Special/Narrow School Coach of the Year is Julia Hauser from Wittsburgh Christian.

Spain Park Category 7A midfielders Sidney Sohn and Tatum Ahlemayer and defender Maddie McNulty were voted the best first-team performance in all states. Ahlemeyer is a sophomore, while Soehn and McNulty are seniors.

Homewood midfielder Maddie Massey, defender Lily Lowry and goalkeeper Katie Karim have been named to the Super All State first team. Massy is younger, while Laurie and Karim are older.

All four state championship MVPs also made the first team: Spain Parks Ahlemeyer in Class 7A, Massey of Homewood in 6A, Norah Roller of Indian Springs in 4A/5A and Katherine Warren of Trinity in 1A/3A.

Here is the Super All-State team, with class, position, rank, and school, followed by the First Team All-State selections in each rank:

super all countries

First team

Katie Brightwell – Sr – F – 4A/5A – St. James

Lane Hope – Father – F-7 A – Oak Mountain

AB Korhonen – So. – F – 7A – Foley

Maddy Adams – Sr – F-6A – Northridge

Alexandria Warner – Jr. – F-7A – Daphne

Claire Perkins – Sr – F – 1A/3A – Susan More

Catherine Warren – Sr – MF – 1A/3A – Trinity

Sidney Sohn – Sr – MF – 7A – Parque España

Isabel Smith – Sr – MF – 6A – Mountain Creek

Grace Perry – Sr – MF – 7A – Huntsville

Maddy Massey – Jr. – MF – 6A – Homewood

Kerson Macdonald – Junior – MF-7A – Oak Mountain

Nora Roller Junior – MF – 4A / 5A – Indian Springs

Tatum Ahlimayr – So. – MF – 7A – Spain Park

Ella Denton – Parent – ​​D – 7a – Vista Hills

Hannah O’Kelly – Sr – D – 7a – Hewitt Trussville

Lily Laurie – Parent – ​​D – 6A – Homewood

Kayla Batchelor – Parent – ​​D – 7th – James Clemens

Maddy McNulty – Father – D – 7 A – Spin Park

Kinsley Simmons – Sr – D – 7A – Auburn

Maggie Wakefield – So. -GK-1A/3A-Donoho

Katie Karim – father – goalie – 6A – Homewood

second team

Ali Bailey – Father – F – 7 A – Ferhob

Lily Hosmer – Jr. – F – 4A/5A – Eastern Limestone

Mary Sienna McBride – Jr. – F – 6A – Homewood

Anna Tori – Jr. – F – 7A – Vistavia

Sailor Richard – Sr – F – 6A – Bell City

Olivia Patterson – Jr. – F-7A – Florence

Billy Washington – Sr – MF – 6A – Helena

Carly White – Jr. – MF – 7A – Bob Jones

Riya Takak – Father – MF – 1A/3A – Bayside Academy

Camryn Davis – Sr – MF – 6A – Southside-Gadsden

Brandy Hernandez – Jr. – MF – 4A / 5A – West Morgan

Erin Turley – So. – MF – 1A / 3A – Donoho

Sarah Kate Mitchell – Jr. – MF – 6A – Randolph

Bonnie Frost – Dad – MF – 6A – Decatur

Kinsley Simmons – Father – D – 7 A – Florence

Georgia Cousins ​​– Jr. – D – 7a – Thompson

Michaela Hauser – Sr – D – 1A/3A – Whitesburg Christian Academy

Olivia Honeycutt – Sr – D – 4A/5A – Indian Springs

Aubrey Gott – Father – D – 7 A – Oak Mountain

Morgan Snyder – Sr – D – 7A – Thompson

Aubrey Sarkoski – father – goalie – 7A – Auburn

Kate Murray, Jr., goalie, 7A, Oak Mountain

Class 7A all countries

First team

Attackers: Ally Bailey, Sr., Fairhope; Anna Tori Jr., Vistavia Hills; Olivia Patterson Jr., Florence; Lynn Hope, Sr., Oak Mountain; AB Korhonen, So., Foley; Alexandria Warner Jr., Daphne; Julia Faris, Sr., Hewitt Trussville.

Midfielders: Amanda MacFarlane Jr., Vistavia Hills; Sam Ritz, Sue, auburn; Carly White Jr., Bob Jones; Sydney Swain, Sr., Spain Park; Grace Berry, Sr., Huntsville; Kerson MacDonald Jr., Oak Mountain; Tatum Ahlimeyer, SU, Spin Park.

Defenders: Aubrey Gott, Sr., Oak Mountain; Morgan Snyder Sr., Thompson; Ella Denton, Sr., Vistavia Hills; Hannah O’Kelly, Sr., Hewitt Trussville; Kayla BS, Sr., James Clemens; Maddy McNulty, Sr., Spain Park; Kinsley Simmons, Sr., Auburn; Kinsley Simmons, Sr., Florence.

goalkeepers: Aubrey Sarkowski, Sr., Auburn; Kate Murray Jr., Oak Mountain.

head coach: Robert Starr, Spain Park.

Class 6A all countries

First team

Attackers: Caroline Cripps, Sr., Spanish Fort; Jetta Falcone, Sr., Coleman; Leah South, Sr., Decatur; Riley Kate Holsey, Sr., Helena; Mary Sienna McBride, Jr., Homewood; Saylor Richard, Sr., Bill City; Maddy Adams, Sr., Northridge.

Midfielders: Avery Burleson, Sr., Chilean; Billy Washington, Sr., Helena; Camryn Davis, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Sarah Kate Mitchell, Jr., Randolph; Bonnie Frost, Sr., Decatur; Isabel Smith, Sr., Mountain Brook; Maddy Massey Jr., Homewood.

Defenders: Abe Morrow Jr., Coleman; Hayden Myers, Sr., Northridge; Reagan Knight, then McGill Toulin; Xenia Hardy, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Cecilia Anton Jr., St. Paul; Langston Lilly Sr., Mountain Brook; Lily Lowry, Sr., Homewood.

goalkeepers: Katie Karim, Sr., Homewood; Lynne Minich, Sr., Mountain Brook.

head coach: Tiffany Cargill, Southside-Gadsden.

Class 4A / 5A

First team

Attackers: Francesca Arellano, Sr., San Miguel; Anna Kate Edwards, Sr., Christian Westbrook; Ashley Garcia Jr., Russellville; Addison Doyle, Sue, Indian Springs; Lilly Hosmer Jr., Eastern Limestone; Katie Brightwell, So., St. James; Mariela Casavillian, Sr., Saint John Paul II.

Midfielders: Tatum Hoffmann, then, San Miguel; Katherine Harris, Jr., Munford; Raygan Kelly, Jr., Eastern Limestone; Brandy Hernandez Jr., West Morgan; Nora Roller, Jr., Indian Springs; Marley Wilkins, Sr., Satsuma; Lanny Willis Jr., Guntersville.

Defenders: Marisa Summerlin, thus, Saint John Paul II; Tate Reinhardt, Sr., Westminster Christian; Elisa Christensen, then, San Miguel; Aislin Godfrey Jr., a Christian from Westbrook; Erin Martin Jr., Eastern Limestone; Emily Nabors, So., Lincoln; Olivia Honeycutt, Sr., Indian Springs.

goalkeepers: Erin Parker, Sr., Lincoln; Mimi Smith Jr., San Miguel.

head coach: Max Norman, Eastern Limestone

Class 1A / 3A

First team

Attackers: Esther Martial, Sr., Elkmon; Lily Sherrill, seventh, Danville; Angel Boston, Sr., Danville; Daisy Barrientos, Sr., Collinsville; Emily White Jr., a Christian from Westminster; Mary Alice Sasser, Sr., Trinidad; Claire Perkins, Sr., Susan Moore; Kelly’s interviewer’s father, Bayshore Christian.

Midfielders: Daisy Hernandez, Sr., Elkmon; Dakota Freeman, So., Cottage Hill; Briona Castigon, Sr., Tanner; Kelly Hawara, VIII, Saint Luke; Rhea Tkak, Sr., Bayside Academy; Erin Turley, So., Dono Ho; Katherine Warren, Sr., Trinidad.

Defenders: a. B.Stewart, Jr., Trinidad; Fernanda Chavez Sr., Susan Moore; Morgan Morris, Sr., Elmont; Sophie Lynch, Sr., Cottage Hill; Samantha Wakefield, So., Dono Ho; Morgan Alley, Sr., a Christian from Whitesburg; Michaela Hauser, Sr., a Christian from Whitesburg.

goalkeepers: Maggie Wakefield, Sr., Donohue; Daiga Hammond, Sr., Glencoe.

head coach: Julia Hauser, Christian Whitesburg.