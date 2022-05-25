Spin Park and Homewood lead AHSAA women’s soccer statewide
State champions Spain Park and Homewood lead the way on the Super All State women’s soccer team with three first-team players.
The team, made up of the best players regardless of ranking, as well as teams from across the state in Class 7A, 6A, 4A/5A, and 1A/3A, was selected by a vote of Alabama Athletic Association high school coaches.
Spain Park coach Robert Starr was named School Coach of the Year. The Junior School Coach of the Year is Max Norman from East Limestone. This year’s Special/Narrow School Coach of the Year is Julia Hauser from Wittsburgh Christian.
Spain Park Category 7A midfielders Sidney Sohn and Tatum Ahlemayer and defender Maddie McNulty were voted the best first-team performance in all states. Ahlemeyer is a sophomore, while Soehn and McNulty are seniors.
Homewood midfielder Maddie Massey, defender Lily Lowry and goalkeeper Katie Karim have been named to the Super All State first team. Massy is younger, while Laurie and Karim are older.
All four state championship MVPs also made the first team: Spain Parks Ahlemeyer in Class 7A, Massey of Homewood in 6A, Norah Roller of Indian Springs in 4A/5A and Katherine Warren of Trinity in 1A/3A.
Here is the Super All-State team, with class, position, rank, and school, followed by the First Team All-State selections in each rank:
super all countries
First team
Katie Brightwell – Sr – F – 4A/5A – St. James
Lane Hope – Father – F-7 A – Oak Mountain
AB Korhonen – So. – F – 7A – Foley
Maddy Adams – Sr – F-6A – Northridge
Alexandria Warner – Jr. – F-7A – Daphne
Claire Perkins – Sr – F – 1A/3A – Susan More
Catherine Warren – Sr – MF – 1A/3A – Trinity
Sidney Sohn – Sr – MF – 7A – Parque España
Isabel Smith – Sr – MF – 6A – Mountain Creek
Grace Perry – Sr – MF – 7A – Huntsville
Maddy Massey – Jr. – MF – 6A – Homewood
Kerson Macdonald – Junior – MF-7A – Oak Mountain
Nora Roller Junior – MF – 4A / 5A – Indian Springs
Tatum Ahlimayr – So. – MF – 7A – Spain Park
Ella Denton – Parent – D – 7a – Vista Hills
Hannah O’Kelly – Sr – D – 7a – Hewitt Trussville
Lily Laurie – Parent – D – 6A – Homewood
Kayla Batchelor – Parent – D – 7th – James Clemens
Maddy McNulty – Father – D – 7 A – Spin Park
Kinsley Simmons – Sr – D – 7A – Auburn
Maggie Wakefield – So. -GK-1A/3A-Donoho
Katie Karim – father – goalie – 6A – Homewood
second team
Ali Bailey – Father – F – 7 A – Ferhob
Lily Hosmer – Jr. – F – 4A/5A – Eastern Limestone
Mary Sienna McBride – Jr. – F – 6A – Homewood
Anna Tori – Jr. – F – 7A – Vistavia
Sailor Richard – Sr – F – 6A – Bell City
Olivia Patterson – Jr. – F-7A – Florence
Billy Washington – Sr – MF – 6A – Helena
Carly White – Jr. – MF – 7A – Bob Jones
Riya Takak – Father – MF – 1A/3A – Bayside Academy
Camryn Davis – Sr – MF – 6A – Southside-Gadsden
Brandy Hernandez – Jr. – MF – 4A / 5A – West Morgan
Erin Turley – So. – MF – 1A / 3A – Donoho
Sarah Kate Mitchell – Jr. – MF – 6A – Randolph
Bonnie Frost – Dad – MF – 6A – Decatur
Kinsley Simmons – Father – D – 7A – Florence
Georgia Cousins – Jr. – D – 7a – Thompson
Michaela Hauser – Sr – D – 1A/3A – Whitesburg Christian Academy
Olivia Honeycutt – Sr – D – 4A/5A – Indian Springs
Aubrey Gott – Father – D – 7 A – Oak Mountain
Morgan Snyder – Sr – D – 7A – Thompson
Aubrey Sarkoski – father – goaltender – 7A – Auburn
Kate Murray, Jr., goalie, 7A, Oak Mountain
Class 7A all countries
First team
Attackers: Ally Bailey, Sr., Fairhope; Anna Tori Jr., Vistavia Hills; Olivia Patterson Jr., Florence; Lynn Hope, Sr., Oak Mountain; AB Korhonen, So., Foley; Alexandria Warner Jr., Daphne; Julia Faris, Sr., Hewitt Trussville.
Midfielders: Amanda MacFarlane Jr., Vistavia Hills; Sam Ritz, Sue, auburn; Carly White Jr., Bob Jones; Sydney Swain, Sr., Spain Park; Grace Berry, Sr., Huntsville; Kerson MacDonald Jr., Oak Mountain; Tatum Ahlimeyer, SU, Spin Park.
Defenders: Aubrey Gott, Sr., Oak Mountain; Morgan Snyder Sr., Thompson; Ella Denton, Sr., Vistavia Hills; Hannah O’Kelly, Sr., Hewitt Trussville; Kayla BS, Sr., James Clemens; Maddy McNulty, Sr., Spain Park; Kinsley Simmons, Sr., Auburn; Kinsley Simmons, Sr., Florence.
goalkeepers: Aubrey Sarkowski, Sr., Auburn; Kate Murray Jr., Oak Mountain.
head coach: Robert Starr, Spain Park.
Class 6A all countries
First team
Attackers: Caroline Cripps, Sr., Spanish Fort; Jetta Falcone, Sr., Coleman; Leah South, Sr., Decatur; Riley Kate Holsey, Sr., Helena; Mary Sienna McBride, Jr., Homewood; Saylor Richard, Sr., Bill City; Maddy Adams, Sr., Northridge.
Midfielders: Avery Burleson, Sr., Chilean; Billy Washington, Sr., Helena; Camryn Davis, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Sarah Kate Mitchell, Jr., Randolph; Bonnie Frost, Sr., Decatur; Isabel Smith, Sr., Mountain Brook; Maddy Massey Jr., Homewood.
Defenders: Abe Morrow Jr., Coleman; Hayden Myers, Sr., Northridge; Reagan Knight, then McGill Toulin; Xenia Hardy, Sr., Southside-Gadsden; Cecilia Anton Jr., St. Paul; Langston Lilly Sr., Mountain Brook; Lily Lowry, Sr., Homewood.
goalkeepers: Katie Karim, Sr., Homewood; Lynne Minich, Sr., Mountain Brook.
head coach: Tiffany Cargill, Southside-Gadsden.
Class 4A / 5A
First team
Attackers: Francesca Arellano, Sr., San Miguel; Anna Kate Edwards, Sr., Christian Westbrook; Ashley Garcia Jr., Russellville; Addison Doyle, Sue, Indian Springs; Lilly Hosmer Jr., Eastern Limestone; Katie Brightwell, So., St. James; Mariela Casavillian, Sr., Saint John Paul II.
Midfielders: Tatum Hoffmann, then, San Miguel; Katherine Harris, Jr., Munford; Raygan Kelly, Jr., Eastern Limestone; Brandy Hernandez Jr., West Morgan; Nora Roller, Jr., Indian Springs; Marley Wilkins, Sr., Satsuma; Lanny Willis Jr., Guntersville.
Defenders: Marisa Summerlin, thus, Saint John Paul II; Tate Reinhardt, Sr., Westminster Christian; Elisa Christensen, then, San Miguel; Aislin Godfrey Jr., a Christian from Westbrook; Erin Martin Jr., Eastern Limestone; Emily Nabors, So., Lincoln; Olivia Honeycutt, Sr., Indian Springs.
goalkeepers: Erin Parker, Sr., Lincoln; Mimi Smith Jr., San Miguel.
head coach: Max Norman, Eastern Limestone
Class 1A / 3A
First team
Attackers: Esther Martial, Sr., Elkmon; Lily Sherrill, seventh, Danville; Angel Boston, Sr., Danville; Daisy Barrientos, Sr., Collinsville; Emily White Jr., a Christian from Westminster; Mary Alice Sasser, Sr., Trinidad; Claire Perkins, Sr., Susan Moore; Kelly’s interviewer’s father, Bayshore Christian.
Midfielders: Daisy Hernandez, Sr., Elkmon; Dakota Freeman, So., Cottage Hill; Briona Castigon, Sr., Tanner; Kelly Hawara, VIII, Saint Luke; Rhea Tkak, Sr., Bayside Academy; Erin Turley, So., Dono Ho; Katherine Warren, Sr., Trinidad.
Defenders: a. B.Stewart, Jr., Trinidad; Fernanda Chavez Sr., Susan Moore; Morgan Morris, Sr., Elmont; Sophie Lynch, Sr., Cottage Hill; Samantha Wakefield, So., Dono Ho; Morgan Alley, Sr., a Christian from Whitesburg; Michaela Hauser, Sr., a Christian from Whitesburg.
goalkeepers: Maggie Wakefield, Sr., Donohue; Daiga Hammond, Sr., Glencoe.
head coach: Julia Hauser, Christian Whitesburg.