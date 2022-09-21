Spinneys and Aster Pharmacy to launch wellness concept in supermarkets

Holistic Wellness at Spinneys

Local supermarket chain Spinneys and drugstore retailer Aster Pharmacy have teamed up to introduce the first holistic wellness concept in Spinneys stores in the United Arab Emirates.

Opening at the end of 2022

The joint venture will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. The concept will offer vitamins, minerals, health supplements, specialty foods and natural beauty products from high quality.

As an extension of philosophy’Eat well, live well’ At Spinneys, ethical sourcing will guide all merchandising to bring healthy, naturally sourced products and ingredients to the store.

The first supermarket wellness concept in the UAE

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, United Arab Emirates explains: “We are excited to partner with Aster Pharmacy to launch the first concept of wellness supermarket in the United Arab Emirates.

“As a truly local supermarket, community is at our heart and our mission is to nurture and inspire customers to live better lives, day by day. Our new holistic wellness offering is a direct response to our clients’ desire to live healthier lives. We are dedicated to understanding our customers’ needs, their buying behaviors and what we need to do to help them live better lives.”

Aster Pharmacy

Alisha Moopen, deputy general manager of Aster DM Healthcarepoints: “Aster Pharmacy is driven by the ‘Health is Happiness’ philosophy, which is reflected in its efforts to make its health and wellness offerings readily available on people’s doors in the UAE. We are excited about this new chapter with Spinneys as together we can offer customers in the UAE a convenient and affordable way to shop for the best health and wellness products.”

Kumar explains today’s growing demand: “This joint venture reaffirms our commitment to the people of the UAE to make a significant difference in the communities where we operate. With the growing demand from consumers aware of supermarkets to provide a wider variety of health and wellness products Under one roof, we are on a mission to innovate and expand our retail offerings to make healthy living more accessible and convenient.

The first Spinneys store to feature the concept will be announced soon with a subsequent national launch.