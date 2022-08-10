Spirit Airlines launches cheap $40 flights from Miami to 22 destinations

Travelers are used to hearing the famous phrase “please fasten your seatbelts” before taking off from an airport.

Low-cost airline Spirit Airlines, with a strong presence at South Florida airports, has capitalized on that mandatory pre-flight reminder in its latest cheap flight deal.

“Fasten your seatbelts for deals”: ​​That’s the name of the airline’s discount promotion announced Tuesday.

Exciting flight offerings from Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport start with one-way flights as low as $40 for free to join airline loyalty club members.

For non-member travelers who do not wish to sign up, the cheapest ticket is $57 one way. Prices include taxes and surcharges.

Cheap flights from MIA and FLL

The new offer includes 22 domestic destinations from MIA and FLL. Tickets must be purchased no later than 11:59 pm on Wednesday, August 10, the airline announced on its social media platforms.

Travelers will be able to fly from MIA or FLL to:

▪ Atlanta, GA — $40 (prices are for one-way or one way)

▪ Altantic City, NJ — $40

▪ Austin, TX—$47

▪ Baltimore, MD—$40

▪ Boston, MA—$55

▪ Charlotte, NC—$81

▪ Chicago, IL-O’Hare—$40

▪ Cleveland, OH—$40

▪ Columbus, OH—$47

▪ Denver, CO—$62

▪ Detroit, MI—$72

▪ Houston, TX – Intercontinental — $87

▪ Los Angeles, CA (LAX) — $85

▪ Myrtle Beach, SC—$40

▪ New Orleans, LA—$40

▪ New York, NY – LaGuardia — $47

▪ Newark, NJ — $56

▪ Orlando, FL—$84

▪ Philadelphia, PA—$40

▪ Pittsburgh, PA—$75

▪ Richmond, VA—$57

▪ Tampa, FL — $47

Days to fly cheap with offer from Miami

Spirit’s promotion is valid for travel between August 16 and October 25, 2022, but only for flights departing or returning on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Fares are limited to seat availability and bag fees are not included.

Cheap flights from the Miami terminal have been proliferating with the arrival of several US and foreign discount airlines with international destinations from Miami.

This summer, for example, the inaugural flight of SKY Airline Peru landed in Miami, which since this month has been operating cheap daily flights between Lima and Miami.

This story was originally published on August 9, 2022 2:15 p.m.