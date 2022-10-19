Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8 billion takeover offer for JetBlue

The shareholders of Spirit Airlines accepted this Wednesday the purchase of the company’s shares by JetBlue for $3.8 billion, but the deal could still face a challenge from federal antitrust regulators.

JetBlue emerged as the winner in a bidding war with Frontier to acquire Spiritthe largest low-cost airline in the United States.

Spirit announced the result after a brief meeting, which was held online. Spirit said only that the JetBlue deal was supported by a majority of the voting shares; promised an exact count within four business days.

Wall Street widely expected shareholders to approve the sale after Spirit was forced to drop a merger proposal with Frontier Airlines in favor of JetBlue’s more cash-rich offer.

“This is an important step forward on our journey to close a combination that will create the most compelling domestic low-fare challenger to America’s dominant airlines.”Spirit CEO Ted Christie said after the vote.

JetBlue issued a statement calling the vote “an important milestone in our plan to join Spirit in creating a high-quality, low-fare domestic challenger to the Big Four,” a reference to American, United, Delta and Southwest. JetBlue promised to work through the regulatory process.

If the merger between the two companies is approved, JetBlue is expected to repaint the Spirit planes and add their pilots and other employees to the JetBlue workforce. The deal would make New York-based JetBlue the fifth-largest airline in the United States with more than 450 planes and about 7,000 pilots. and, he hopes, would help win over customers from the biggest airlines.

However, it would also eliminate Spirit, the largest budget airline in the United States, and that may not sit well with regulators, who appear opposed to further consolidation in the airline industry after a round of mergers between 2005 and 2016. .

The Justice Department is currently fighting to end a partnership in New York and Boston between JetBlue and American, which the airlines call the Northeast Alliance, or NEA. Department lawyers say the alliance is anticompetitive and will drive up prices for consumers. The trial that began last month in federal court in Boston resumes Monday.

The outcome of the NEA trial could have a big impact on whether the Justice Department allows JetBlue to buy Spirit or sues to block the sale, according to Florian Ederer, an antitrust expert and economics professor at Yale University.

“If (JetBlue and American) win the case, and the judge thinks the NEA doesn’t hurt consumers enough, there will almost certainly be an antitrust challenge to the Spirit acquisition,” Ederer said.

JetBlue argues that the alliance with American should be allowed because it is not a merger. The acquisition of Spirit, however, would merge two airlines.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes has said he is confident of getting regulatory approval to buy Spirit. The airlines expect to close the sale in the first half of 2024.

Spirit and Frontier announced their planned merger in February. Both are so-called ultra-low-cost carriers that charge lower fares than other airlines but add more fees to make up some of the difference.

JetBlue, which tried to buy Virgin America in 2016 but lost a bidding war with Alaska Airlines, outbid Frontier in stock and cash in April. JetBlue overcame opposition from Spirit’s board of directors and management to expel Frontier.

JetBlue offer requires Spirit shareholders to get $33.50 per share in cashincluding a $2.50 per share advance upon approval of the deal by Spirit shareholders, plus a “verification fee” of 10 cents per share per month while regulators review the matter.

If regulators call off the sale, JetBlue would pay $70 million to Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit and $400 million to Spirit shareholders.

Even after losing the bidding war, Frontier is likely to benefit from the Spirit sale. If Spirit goes out of business, Denver-based Frontier will become the nation’s largest budget airline, serving the most price-sensitive travelers.