Spirit horse wild / On Italia 1 the animated film by Dreamworks

Spirit wild horse is the film he gives us Italy 1 today, Thursday 23 December, starting from 2.30pm. The 2002 animated film was distributed by UIP and produced by Mireille Soria and Jeffrey Katzenberg for Dreamworks Skg. The actors who give voice to the characters are: Matt Damon is the original voice of the protagonist, Bryan Adams is the original singer of the film, while the Italian version of the songs was entrusted to the voice of Zucchero Fornaciari. Directed by Kelly Asbury, in 1988 he wrote the screenplay for The Prince of Egypt.

Now you see me The magicians of crime / Streaming of the film “hilarious” on Italia 1

The director collaborated with Lorna Cook who wrote the screenplay for The Prince of Egypt. Matt Damon in 34 years of career has interpreted 64 films, in some he has also taken care of the editing and the screenplay. In 1998 he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Will Hunting Rebel Genius. Bryan Adams is the author of the music in Spirit Wild Horse and actor in The House of Fools. Zucchero Fornaciari in 1988 was the author of the music in Snack bar Budapest and actor in Sing 2.

Pinocchio / Streaming of the film on Rai1: the background on Toni Servillo

Spirit wild horse, the plot of the film: a stallion devoted to his herd and …

Spirit wild horse tells the story of Spirit, whose original voice is that of Matt Damon, is a wild horse that lives free in the American prairies. He is a mustang stallion devoted to his herd and to his land that has seen him come into the world and transform into a quadruped with a golden coat, full of courage and powerful physical prowess. Thanks to his courage he becomes the leader of the pack. One night, raising his eyes to the sky, he sees a cloud of smoke, intrigued to find out what it is, Spirit ventures into the woods in search of the truth. Unfortunately, she encounters a camp of soldiers and when she gets too close, a soldier is too awake. The soldier who was fascinated by the beauty of the horse tries to capture itDespite Spirit’s great strength, the military manage to restrain his fury with the lasso and forcefully transfer him to their fort. Other men try to donate the animal but in vain, the cunning of the horse and physical prowess prevail. The colonel who fails to swallow the stallion’s arrogance decides to make him weak and leaves him tied to a pole for three days without food and water, but Spirit does not give up and is still indomitable. His fate changes when a child from an Indian tribe named Little River arrives at the camp. He too was captured and tied up next to Spirit. A silent friendship arises between the two prisoners, when the colonel decides to get rid of the horse, the child manages to free himself and run away with his stallion. He leads Spirit to his people’s camp, where the horse meets Rain, a beautiful mare, and falls in love with her.

That strange feeling / On Rete 4 the film with Sandra Dee and Bobby Darin

Video, the movie trailer

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED