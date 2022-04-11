Spirit of Vicente Fernández appeared on the set of “The Last King”, according to Juan Osorio

Everything has been said since Vicente Fernandez He died and his bioseries began to be recorded. But now, the producer of “The last king” has left many cold because according to him, andhe spirit of Vicente Fernández appeared on the recording set of the Televisa series.

The account of Instagram de Berenice Ortiz published an excerpt from an interview with John Osorio during an event: “There was a tornado that lifted the tents and everything and we said: -It’s Don Vicente”. The producer of “The last kingHe said this after all the battles he has had over the refusal of Dona Cuquita to want this bioseries to take place.

Nevertheless, John Osorio At the same event, he sent a message to the Fernandez family. In it he indicated that he was doing the series of Vicente Fernandez With all the love for her and her children. He also made it clear that he does believe that a reconciliation with them will occur. As to “The Last King, the son of the people” second season He said that they already had more than half advanced and promised new actors. Let’s remember that the son she has with Niurka Marcos, Emilio Osorio, plays Alejandro Fernández. As for his girlfriend, Eva Daniela assured that next year they will probably pass through the altar.

Let us remember that the ex of Niurka Marcos He was recently in the hospital and worried many. The image that was made public was seen with oxygen. It turns out that the renowned producer John Osorio he had a cyst in a testicle and assured that, if he did not go through the operating room, the situation could get complicated. Fortunately, he is already recovering and has already returned to his usual activities.

