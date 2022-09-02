“Spirituality for content creators” with Michelle Rodríguez, this Sunday exclusively by Red Uno

Charging…

The famous Hollywood actress Mayte Michelle Rodriguez, was visiting the country last August to offer a discussion on spirituality for content creatorsan event that was exclusive to Red Uno de Bolivia, which took place in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

In addition, during your stay in national territory visited the Kalasasaya temple, the Puerta del Sol and other tourist spaces that offer the archaeological ruins of Tiwanakuin the department of La Paz.

The American actress in The Fast and the Furious saga plays Letty Ortiz. Following her first starring role in the independent film Girlfight in 2000, she is known for her roles in such Hollywood hits as Blue Crush, Resident Evil and Resident Evil: Retribution, SWAT, Avatar, Machete and Alita: Battle Angel. . As well as for her role as Ana Lucía Cortez in the television series Lost.

In her recent visit to Bolivia, the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood, He shared exclusively with Red Uno the deepest aspects of his stay in Bolivia. In addition, Michelle revealed that she fell in love with the Bolivian people and culture and even plans to return very soon, to visit the Salar de Uyuni in the season when the sky is reflected in the water.

This Sunday, September 4, starting at 6:00 p.m., do not miss a collection content in a dialogue with the artist, Jessica Kuljisin the first episode of two short chapters in which a spiritual coincidence between two empowered and non-conformist women is noted, only by the HD signal of the Red Uno de Bolivia.