Spirometry, a quick and easy test on the functional status of the lungs

Thanks to spirometry, it is possible to evaluate a patient’s lung function in a fast, simple and non-invasive way. This is a test where the air capacity of our lungs is measured, as well as its flow and speed during inspiration and expiration, which can reflect changes in lung function.

During spirometry, which is usually performed by the nursing team, the patient must blow out forcefully and rapidly into an instrument with which measurements are obtained through the instrument which will give results with which the doctor can diagnose possible respiratory diseases such as Can diagnose asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (COPD).

Dr. Juan Pablo López Muñoz, general practitioner at the Hospital Quironsalud Cáceres, explains that the two main parameters measured in spirometry are the forced vital capacity (FVC) and the forced expiratory volume (FEV1) in the first second, as well as the relationship. in between them.

While FVC is related to the volume of air we can forcefully exhale after a deep inspiration, FEV1 represents velocity, measuring the amount of air we can exhale during one second.

If any of these parameters are below normal, it could mean that there is a blockage in our airways or a problem in breathing.

The results will be interpreted by the specialist, who will show the severity of the obstruction, if any, taking into account other aspects such as age, height or gender and the symptoms reported by the patient.

smokers

“Diseases that can be assessed with spirometry include asthma, COPD, interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, or diseases affecting the neuromuscular junction,” says Dr. López Muñoz. The test is indicated after consultation with a doctor following a clinical interview and physical examination of the patient, who is often a smoker, who has shortness of breath at rest, shortness of breath during routine physical activity, Symptoms like cough or runny nose appear. Morning.

In the same way, this test is not recommended for smokers who do not have these symptoms, as Quironsalud Cáceres experts point out, “there are studies that show greater motivation to quit smoking after doing this test”.

This is because spirometry results in smokers, although they do not detect any respiratory disease, may reflect a different age of the lungs than chronically and impaired lung function, which exposes the patient to the dangers of tobacco. cautions against.

Other scenarios where testing is recommended are for people who are about to begin demanding exercise programs or in high-performance athletes. Patients who are about to undergo thoracic, heart or abdominal surgery may also need to know the status of the lungs.

recommendations

Before undergoing the test, Dr. Juan Pablo López recommends following a series of pre-advice such as not smoking or exercising in the hours before the procedure, not consuming alcohol or sedating drugs for four hours prior Not eating, avoiding caffeinated foods six hours before. Do not eat a large meal before the test or spirometry, although fasting is not necessary.

However, the best recommendations to follow are for healthy lungs, such as quitting or avoiding smoking, not exposing ourselves to tobacco smoke, maintaining a healthy weight according to our conditions, or engaging in physical activity. Similarly, other suggestions can also be applied such as limiting exposure to air pollution if we are going to do outdoor activities or doing breathing exercises to strengthen the diaphragm.

All this will enable our respiratory system to function more adequately, which is essential to be able to have a good quality of life which is not limited to lung problems affecting our day to day life.