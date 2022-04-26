“Spirulina raises the pressure!”: This is what can happen if …

Does spirulina raise blood pressure? This is the question that has been circulating for some time in web magazines. We researched to find out the origin of the sentence and to find out if it was correct. Well, we found a study done in Italy that followed the digestive process of patients who habitually consumed spirulina.

The results were striking and surprising because in addition to giving an answer to the question posed at the beginning of the article, he found other features of spirulina that so far had only been supposed but not in-depth. The study initiated a series of investigations that will continue over time to understand the effects of the seaweed on humans.

Spirulina raises the blood pressure

Actually this sentence is misleading. According to various scientific studies, spirulina has the ability to lower blood pressure and is therefore recommended for all patients suffering from hypertension. The ingredients that make up the seaweed have positive qualities as there are vitamins, minerals, amino acids and proteins.

The set of substances of spirulina create a well-being cocktail suitable for everyone because it has no contraindications. Among other things, spirulina is considered one of the super food of excellence, as the bearer of well-being and the enemy of all those problems that cause interference with health. It is a means that helps the body to achieve homeostasis.

What scientific studies say

The IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (Mediterranean Neurological Institute) focused on studying the correlation between spirulina and arterial pressure and the effect on blood vessels. When spirulina reached the digestive walls, doctors were able to isolate the PI3K / AKT peptides. They discovered that these peptides contain nitric oxide, which has the ability to lower the blood pressure level.

How does he do it? It seems that nitric oxide is able to relax the arteries managing to absorb more nutritional quantities which then pour into our well-being. The study opened up new possibilities to combat the negative effects of hypertension sufferers and made room for new scenarios in scientific research.

The other benefits of spirulina

Spirulina plays an important antioxidant action by preventing skin aging and improving concentration and memory. The elements present in spirulina responsible for the function are beta-carotene, tocopherol and ascorbic acid. Thanks to the presence of vitamins A, B, C, E it acts as a natural energizer that counteracts mental and physical fatigue.

It is perfect as a natural supplement to prevent influences and feverish states as it strengthens the immune system and having no contraindications, it can be consumed by all subjects, even the most fragile and debilitated ones. Furthermore, the high concentration of proteins presents amino acids useful for those who follow a tight diet, vegetarians and vegans.

It normalizes and restrains the rise in the cholesterol value and since it has a great detoxifying capacity, it favors the expulsion of harmful residues deposited in our body. Spirulina not only does not raise blood pressure but has so many benefits that it is added even if we do not suffer from hypertension.