splendid gesture of the blue group

Naples football – “Come on Adam”. This is the most recurring message in these hours in Naples after the news coming from Algeria. As stated in today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, Spalletti and the team are bombarding Ounas with messages to make him feel all the closeness in this difficult moment.

“The fact is that Adam, literally vanished into thin air from the eve of the first match of the group stage and until Wednesday, the day before the match against the Ivory Coast which decreed the elimination of Algeria, will now have to undergo other tests. and only afterwards will he be able to return to Naples. The boys of the team and Spalletti, his friends, are bombarding him with messages: everyone is waiting for him in these parts. On the pitch and in great shape. wolf. This is the message of every single inhabitant of the blue planet “