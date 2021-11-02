Splendid, splendid Como It doesn’t stop and wins in Terni

Splendid, splendid Como

He doesn’t stop and wins in Terni Another great performance by Gattuso’s team, driven by the goals of Vignali and La Gumina

Please, take note: Como is there. In addition to having won again today in Terni (1-2, goals by Vignali and La Gumina), it is the team that in the last six days of the championship has scored more points than all in Serie B

Great confirmation at the Liberati stadium, with a team full of heart and substance and which has now found a winning physiognomy, proving once again that it also knows how to suffer.

TERNANA-COMO 1-2

Scorers: Vignali at 16 ‘pt; La Gumina at 7 ‘, Falletti at 31’ st.

TERNANA (4-2-3-1): Iannarilli; Defendi (from 28 ‘st Ghiringhelli), Sorensen, Capuano (from 43’ pt Boben), Martella (from 28 ‘st Celli); Proietti, Palumbo; Partipilo, Falletti, Furlan (from 11 ‘st Capone), Donnarumma (from 11’ st Mazzocchi). Available: Krapikas, Kontek, Paghera, Salzano, Agazzi, Pettinari, Peralta. Herds Lucarelli.

COMO (4-4-2): Gori; Vignali, Scaglia, Solini (from 36 ‘st Bertoncini), Ioannou; Iovine, Bellemo, Arrigoni, Chajia (from 24 ‘st Cagnano); Cerri (from 36 ‘st Gliozzi), La Gumina. Available: Facchin, Toninelli, Bovolon, Kabashi, H’Maidat, Gabrielloni, Luvumbo, Parisians. Herds Gattuso.

Referee: Abyss of Palermo.

NOTES – 3,426 spectators (142 guests), collection of 44,889 euros. Booked: Falletti, Chajia, Defendi, Proietti. Corners: 10-2.

49 ‘- FINITAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!!! Como wins! Sixth consecutive final result for Gattuso’s team. Great shot in gtransferta

48 ‘- Last minute, ball thrown forward by Gori. Goal kick for Ternana.

47 & # 39; – Como area clogged, Gliozzi on the counterattack fails to overcome Celli.

46 ‘- Flipper in the area, Como moves away.

45 ‘- Four minutes of recovery, enormous suffering! The recovery decided by Abisso does not seem to satisfy Mr. Lucarelli …

42 ‘- Sorensen’s sensational pole! With a sloping parable he surprises the Como goalkeeper, but the ball is rejected by the post to Gori’s right.

41 & # 39; – Como breathes, Gliozzi wins a foul on the trocar. Ball, however, wasted, thrown in from the bottom.

40 ‘- What a ball by Falletti for Partipilo, who started offside.

38 & # 39; – Throw hard on La Gumina, yellow card for the Terni midfielder. Hard foul also by Ghiringhelli on Cagnano, but no penalty.

36 ‘- Cerri comes out in Como, in his place Gliozzi. Solini can’t make it, Bertoncini also enters.

35 ‘- Tenth corner for Ternana. What a pressure … but the Como resists. Cramps for Solini.

34 & # 39; – Como counter-attack, Arrigoni misses the decisive pass for La Gumina.

33 ‘- Ternana forward supported by the public. La Ternana asks the referee for an intervention by the var for an alleged touch with an arm. Nothing done.

31 ‘- GOAL – La Ternana reopens the game: great goal by Falletti, who controls the limit and places the ball on Gori’s left. Fifth goal in the league for the Uruguayan.

30 ‘- Immediately a header from Ghiringhelli blocked to the ground by Gori. Fresh forces for Lucarelli on the wings.

28 ‘- Defendi for Mazzocchi, head turn, very high ball. Double change Ternana: Martella and Defendi come out, in their place Celli and Ghiringhelli.

27 ‘- Safe exit of Gori in advance high on Partipilo.

26 ‘- La Gumina number! With the heel he goes around Boben, but is anticipated by Iannarilli out with his feet.

24 ‘- Ready at the Cagnano entrance: Chajia comes out. It is the first change made by Gattuso.

22 ‘- Punishment for Ternana, dangerous position … Ball on Palumbo’s far post, too long for Sorensen.

19 ‘- It’s raining heavily in Terni. Falletti tries, low shot to the side.

17 ‘- Corner by Arrigoni, Ternana moves away, but the Como midfielder wins a free kick on the trocar. He is on the ball for the serve … Look for Cerri on the far post, anticipated by Martella.

16 ‘- Como on the counterattack: beautiful combination Chajia-Cerri, ball for a corner.

15 ‘- Third goal in the championship for La Gumina, the second consecutive after the one at Pordenone: the attacker thus engages Cerri and Gliozzi in the top scorers.

12 ‘- La Ternana touches the goal: from the ninth corner, Sorensen’s header and the ball out of a few centimeters to the right of Gori, who remained motionless.

11 ‘- Capone takes the place of Furlan, Mazzocchi takes over from Donnarumma.

9 ‘- Hard foul by Defendi on Ioannou in offensive projection: yellow card for the Terni defender. Punishment for Como from the left … Arrigoni on the ball … Very high ball, waste.

8 ‘- Replica Ternana, Donnarumma bypasses Solini to the limit and tries the shot: a little high ball.

7 ‘- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL !!! – Doubling of Como! Great ball from Cerri in depth for La Gumina who burns the Terni defense over time and beats Iannarilli with a precise touch: 0-2, what a Como!

5 ‘- Furlan tries from the left, but slips when shooting. Gori blocks.

4 ‘- Ball in the area of ​​Proietti, Donnarumma tries the turn, but does not hit the ball.

2 ‘- La Ternana has already made things clear. But Como can hit on the counterattack. Gumina looks in depth for Cerri, the ball is too long and Boben’s prey.

1 ‘- The recovery begins now, Como must defend the advantage. Ale guys! There is a corner for the hosts, the eighth … scrum, Como moves away.

SECOND HALF CHRONICLE

47 ‘- The first half ends: Como leads 1-0 thanks to Vignali’s goal. Before the goal, Donnarumma missed a penalty kick. It will be a recovery to be followed. Partials from the other fields: Frosinone-Crotone 1-1, Lecce-Cosenza 2-0, Monza-Alessandria 1-0, Reggina-Cittadella 0-1, Spal-Perugia 1-1.

45 & # 39; – Defendi’s volley from a distance, rebound, but Gori blocks without problems. There will be 2 minutes of recovery before the break.

43 ‘- Capuano on the ground, groin problem: Boben enters his place.

40 ‘- Como crushed, the defense is saved with a paiondi interventions by Solini. Then Cerri starts the action again: great play, throw for Chajia who kicks at the goal but the ball is dampened by a home defender.

39 ‘- Ioannou tries again, ball in the middle, Iannarilli anticipates everyone on the way out.

37 ‘- Defendi wins yet another corner, after winning the duel in the wing with Ioannou.

36 & # 39; – Sorensen’s powerful right from outside the area, ball wide.

35 ‘- Falletti tries, deviation for a corner. Como moves away.

33 ‘- Como opportunity! Exchange to the limit, in the area La Gumina has Iannarilli close the mirror on his diagonal from the left. Ternana restart, Como takes refuge in a corner … Palumbo beats, Capuano from two steps crushes head to side.

32 ‘- Gori gets up, still sore in his side.

31 ‘- Corner Ternana, high and effective exit of Gori, who remains on the ground injured.

30 ‘- Furlan makes his way, but his right from the edge does not scare Gori.

29 ‘- Chajia warned, after having removed the ball when the game is stopped.

27 ‘- Defendi’s bolide from the right corner of the area: Gori raises for a corner.

26 ‘- Excellent closure by Scaglia on a counterattack attempt by Furlan.

25 ‘- Sorensen on the ground in pain after a closing intervention on Cerri. The giant from Ternana, formerly Juve and Pescara, gets up.

23 ‘- Third corner for La Ternana, after an insistent action. Scrum in area, the ball dances dangerously, then is removed.

20 ‘- Chance for doubling! Throwing on the corner takes the time away from Iannarilli, Martella rejects with his chest, La Gumina tries the conclusion that ends up a little high.

19 ‘- Excellent Chajia, veil for Ioannou, cross in the area and Sorensen sends for a corner.

18 ‘- First corner of the match for Ternana … Risk! Close touch of Dinnarumma in a small area, but it sends out. Como lucky on the occasion.

16 ‘- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL !!! – Como ahead in Terni! Vignali receives from Chajia on the edge and tries the low shot: the ball slips into the lower right corner of Iannarilli, who was expecting a touch from La Gumina, on the trajectory. It is the first goal of the season for the right winger of Como.

14 ‘- Punishment, Vignali’s header and ball out. Como asks for a corner, resumes with a goal kick.

13 ‘- Falletti warned: Uruguayan intervention on Ioannou.

11 ‘- Martella kicks to the side, to the right of Gori.

10 ‘- Immediately vibrant match: after the penalty failed by Ternana, Como was also seen with a couple of initiatives. An afternoon of strong emotions is expected. Punishment for Ternana, three in the barrier for Gori …

8 & # 39; – Ioannou cross from the left, header by Cerri out of size.

6 ‘- Como’s reply: Iovine looks for La Gumina in the area, ball rejected. Como again, after a recovery from Arrigoni: the ball goes to Chajia who, from the edge, tries the low shot. Ball to the side.

4 ‘- Pole !!!! Donnarumma fails again from the spot after the two missed penalties in Cosenza! On the rejected former Como striker kicks on goal and scores, but by regulation the goal is to be canceled. Var in action, decision confirmed: we remain at 0-0.

3 ‘- Penalty for Ternana: Ioannou stretches Partipilo, unleashed in this start, after a swerve in the area of ​​the Terni player. There don’t seem to be too many doubts, clear-cut rigor.

2 ‘- Chance Ternana! Partipilo jumps Ioannou to the right, ball from outside in the area where Falletti kicks a little high on the fly.

1 ‘- The game begins! Como in white jersey, it begins with a foul in attack by Cerri. Donnarumma searches in depth for Partipilo, but his teammate does not understand the attacker’s intentions.

FIRST TIME CHRONICLE

The match will start shortly, with a more than good presence of supporters in the guest corners: about a hundred.

Matchday 11 is played entirely today in Serie B: in the first match, Brescia beat Benevento 1-0 away. In addition to Ternana-Como, Frosinone-Crotone, Lecce-Cosenza, Monza-Alessandria, Reggina-Cittadella and Spal-Perugia will be played at 15, Parma-Vicenza, Pisa-Ascoli and Pordenone-Cremonese will close the program at 18.

Lucarelli returns to 4-2-3-1, a formation devoted to attack with the former Donnarumma supported by three attacking midfielders: Partipilo, Falletti and Furlan.

The formations are ready: Gattuso chooses Solini for the defense instead of Varnier and confirms Ioannou on the left. Attack couple with Cerri-La Gumina in Gattuso’s 4-4-2.

Como faces Ternana away from home at 3 pm, for the 11th day of the Serie B championship which will be played entirely today. Gattuso aims to re-propose the team that beat Pordenone on Thursday, with the doubt Varnier (however called up). La Ternana scores and suffers a lot: in attack it has players of the caliber of Falletti and Donnarumma (a former Como), as well as Pettinari, a player seen in Como in B. Arbitra Abisso di Palermo, web news of Ternana-Como on www.laprovinciadicomo. it.

SERIES B – 11th day

Program – Monday 1/11: Benevento-Brescia 0-1; Frosinone-Crotone 2-1, Lecce-Cosenza 3-1, Monza-Alessandria 1-0, Reggina-Cittadella 0-1, Spal-Perugia 1-2, Ternana-Como 1-2; Parma-Vicenza, Pisa-Ascoli, Pordenone-Cremonese at 18.

Standings: Pisa and Brescia 21; Lecce 20; Benevento and Reggina 19; Frosinone 18; Perugia, Monza and Cremonese 17; Como and Cittadella 16; Ascoli and Cosenza 14; Ternana, Spal and Parma 13; Alexandria 8; Crotone 7; Vicenza 4; Pordenone 2.

Next round – Friday 5/11: Cosenza-Reggina at 20.30. Saturday 6/11: Alessandria-Ternana, Ascoli-Vicenza, Como-Perugia, Cremonese-Spal at 2 pm; Brescia-Pordenone at 4.15 pm; Benevento-Frosinone at 18.30. Sunday 7/11: Lecce-Parma at 2 pm; Crotone-Monza at 4.15 pm; Cittadella-Pisa at 20.30.

