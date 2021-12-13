Splinter Cell, new game in development? Ubisoft registers a trademark – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft a few days ago registered a new trademark from Splinter Cell, thus suggesting the possible arrival of a new game in the famous stealth series.

The trademark in question, simply titled “Splinter Cell”, was registered by the French software house on 6 December 2021 and updated on 9 of the same month. The application was classified in the “Entertainment Services” category, which includes video games, but also live performances, films, audio broadcasts and eSports events. In short, this is not an unequivocal proof of the development of a new game in the series, but it is still a positive clue for Splinter Cell fans and which also reinforces the recent tip from Tom Henderson.

Sam Fisher, the protagonist of the Splinter Cell stealth series

The well-known leaker a few days ago said, or rather reiterated, that Ubisoft is working on a new chapter in the series, describing it as “a more stealth version of Assassin’s Creed” and “similar to what Halo Infinite did with its approach. to the open world “. Also according to Jeff Grubb a new Splinter Cell is in the works and in his opinion it will feature a mix of classic mechanics from the series and elements borrowed from Hitman.

The Splinter Cell series has been at a standstill for 8 years now, or since the publication of Blacklist in 2013, so the time is more than ripe for a new game. That said, we just have to wait for official news from Ubisoft.