Splinter Cell Remake announced with a trailer – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft has announced Splinter Cell Remake with a trailer. This is the remake with new generation graphics of the first chapter of the series. The development of the project was entrusted to Ubisoft Toronto, with the collaboration of other teams within the company. The promise is that this is a title with next-generation gameplay and graphics. Consider that we are expressly talking about a remake and not a remaster, so the project could take unexpected directions.

The video expressly speaks of a project that has recently received the green light, that is, that the publisher has decided to finance. So let’s not expect big news in the short term, as it will still be in pre-production. The video itself consists of interviews to the developers talking about the original game and what it represented for Ubisoft. Among the indications for the remake, the fact that it will be linear and for single players like the original stands out, so no open worl or multiplayer drifts.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell was released as an Xbox exclusive back in 2002. Hailed as one of the best stealth games of the time, it spawned a series of six main chapters, plus several ports, spin-offs and novels. There has been a lot of talk recently about the return of Sam Fisher, the absolute star of Splinter Cell, who has appeared in other Ubisoft titles and who will be in a Netflix series. Finally, however, it could have the glory it deserves with Splinter Cell Remake, which we hope will be able to revitalize the franchise.