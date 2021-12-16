Splinter Cell Remake, Luca Ward plays the charge after the announcement – Nerd4.life

Splinter Cell Remake is officially in the works and Luca Ward took the news with great enthusiasm, playing the charge on his Facebook page and certainly aiming to re-interpret the role of the protagonist, Sam Fisher.

Announced with a trailer, Splinter Cell Remake is in the early stages of development at Ubisoft Toronto, which means it will take more a long time before we can see the game in stores, let’s imagine with a launch that will take place exclusively on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Google Stadia.

“Splinter Cell Remake is Official!” Wrote the actor. “A few hours ago, Ubisoft announced that the iconic first chapter of the Sam Fisher saga will be back, remade from the ground up for the next generation of consoles. How excited are you for this news?”

In the comments to his post, Ward hinted that he plans to voice the game’s protagonist once again. Sam Fisher, one of the most iconic figures of the videogame panorama as well as a character to whom the Ostian artist is very attached.

At this point, let’s imagine that the new chapter of Splinter Cell confirmed by Luca Ward at last year’s UltraPop Festival is just what Ubisoft Toronto announced. A successful leak one year in advance: our compliments to Luca!