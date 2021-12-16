Tech

Splinter Cell Remake: Sam Fisher returns! Here’s the trailer and what we know

Ubisoft announced Splinter Cell Remake, a total makeover of the first Splinter Cell (2002) using the Snowdrop Engine, an engine introduced by the French publisher with The Division and used in several other titles. By virtue of the best technical component, the game will be “rebuilt from scratch” and will present improved graphics and gameplay, in which they will play an important role are the new dynamic shadows and lights.

We do not think it is necessary to explain what Splinter Cell is, but for those who have only recently approached the world of gaming, here is a summary: it is a third-person stealth action game in which Sam Fisher, a secret agent engaged in “fine” actions to thwart very dangerous global threats. The game, in addition to being technically well done (plus chapter, minus chapter), has conquered the Italians for the flawless dubbing of the maestro Luca Ward.

Since we are talking about remakes and not a remaster, there will probably be some differences from the titles of the past, but at the moment there is nothing official. “What we are trying to do is make sure the spirit of the first games remains intact, in all respects that gave Splinter Cell its identity, “said producer Matt West.”We will keep it as linear as the original games, we will not make it open world“.

The game is in the early stages of development, so much so that Ubisoft Toronto (Far Cry 6) is looking for new staff to get to the heart of the work. We will know more in the coming months.

