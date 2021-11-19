Splinter Cell, the most loved episode of the saga for free (waiting for the next one)

Gamers with a few years on their shoulders are probably among those who most incessantly ask for a new one Splinter Cell.

There lucky Ubisoft saga which, for so many years, has rivaled Metal Gear Solid, has long since disappeared from the scene.

A franchise that every now and then it seems to come back between rumors, well-informed people, and half-hearted confirmations, but without a definitive truth.

AND when Splinter Cell come back it does so in ways that we can hardly expect, but which can still hold some surprises.

While we continue to be sad that Ubisoft does not want to bring the franchise back into vogue, we are also happy because from today gives us one.

You can download in fact Splinter Cell Chaos Theory free on PC via Ubisoft Connect, as now often happens on the French-speaking publisher’s platform.

The promotion is valid by 25 November, deadline to download the game for free. To do this you simply need to connect to this address with your account.

Here is the full description of the promotion:

“AND the year 2008 Blackout of entire cities … Sabotage on the world stock exchanges… corruption of the electronic systems of the National Defense bodies… this is a cyber war. You can download your free game at Ubisoft Connect PC from 2pm on November 17th to 3pm on November 25th (local time) and you can play it at any time! “

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory came out in 2005, and it was the third episode of the Ubisoft series created with the advice of the late Tom Clancy, starring the stainless Sam Fisher.

The alleged new chapter of the saga is in development, and it seems that it will be strongly inspired by a great video game of 2016.

While those few projects starring Sam Fisher close, demonstrating one real curse on the franchise.

The franchise will also make appearances in other titles, but it is certainly not what we expect from such an important title.