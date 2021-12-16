Splinter Cell, the remake of the first chapter has been announced: here is the trailer

Ubisoft has announced that it is working on a remake of Splinter Cell which will cover the first chapter.

The starring series Sam Fisher has stood still at Blacklist, last official chapter of the saga that it also sanctioned the blockade for many years.

Some time ago a rather curious case happened in the surroundings of the game’s servers, which gave rise to a sort of videogame spy story.

Today’s news comes after months of fairly incessant rumors, as we have recently returned to talk about Splinter Cell on various occasions.

Ubisoft’s announcement isn’t about a new chapter, but the return of the original Splinter Cell in a revised and corrected version, a real one remake.

The development team driving this project is Ubisoft Toronto, principal responsible for Far Cry 6, and will be based on the mighty Proprietary snowdrop engine, which will also be used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and for the title on Star Wars in development at Ubisoft Massive.

Ubisoft has disclosed this announcement in a unique way because, although you can find a trailer below, we haven’t seen any pictures or videos of yet Splinter Cell Remake.

The publisher has indeed issued a job posting and, at the same time, announced that the new forces will serve precisely to revive the first story of Sam Fisher.

They have passed 19 years since the first Splinter Cell peeped out as an Xbox exclusive and, at an unspecified time, the historic title will return.

Producer Matt West said the remake is still in a very early stage of development, but that the team expects to to be able to use all the new generation technologies that can improve graphics, gameplay, and of course insert dynamic lights and shadows increasing even more the unique feeling of the series:

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that the spirit of the first games remains intact, in each of the facets that gave the first Splinter Cell their identity. […] We will keep it linear as the original, we will not make it an open world.“

A remake very faithful to the original, while the mechanics open world seems to be the prerogative of the new chapter, according to the first rumors.

A title that will be inspired by a great video game of 2016, in some of the mechanics and in its basic structure.

Splinter Cell it will come back in other ways as well, because some time ago an animated series was announced with the support of Ubisoft.