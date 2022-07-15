Splurge of style on the red carpet of ‘The Gray Man’

We are facing one of the most impressive images of the Hollywood scene, and it is not for less. The premiere of ‘The Gray Manwhich hits theaters this Friday, July 15, has left us stunned with a meeting full of style and sophistication thanks to Anne of Arms, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Rege-Jean Page after passing through the red carpet at the presentation of the film in Los Angeles.

There is no doubt that Ana de Armas is on the crest of the wave in her professional life, the actress who is sweeping Hollywood and has just become the cover of ELLE United States, has given us one of the moments that we will never forget if we talk of red carpets, becoming a warrior princess surrounded by some of the most acclaimed faces on the big screen, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. A meeting that will go down in history for its waste of style and glamor and that will be etched in our retina forever.

If we thought that the new film by Anthony and Joe Russo would leave us stunned only because of an outstanding cast, we were very wrong because if there is something that these artists know how to do very well, it is to also conquer us off the screen with a style that is difficult to beat.

We have been able to see an impressive Ana de Armas sweep the red carpet with an outstanding look signed by Louis Vuitton formulated by a body with thin straps with sequins and a V-neckline and a metallic skirt with a design of scales in the shape of mirror-effect leaves that fell from the waist to the ankles of the actress, turning her into a warrior princess.

O’Connor / AFF-USA.com

In the case of Ryan Gosling, as we are used to, has stolen our hearts again with a suit in two shades of aquamarine blue that he combined with a striped printed shirt and white Oxford-style shoes. The actor appeared with his platinum blonde hair color because he is still immersed in the filming of the movie ‘Barbie’the film adaptation of the popular Mattel doll that will star alongside Margot Robbie.

Chris Pizzello

But it hasn’t just been the styles of these artists that have stolen our hearts, the other great focus of attention was on Chris Evans, who opted for a navy suit with a basic white t-shirt and dark round sunglasses. And for footwear, moccasin-style shoes in black.

Chris Pizzello

Rege-Jean Page, For his part, he also proved to have all the keys necessary to blow our minds off the screen playing the acclaimed Simon Basset in the series of ‘The Bridgertons’, because he knew how to stand out with a style of 10 formed by a double-breasted blazer in navy blue and suit pants also in blue that he knew how to wear with gray sneakers, and a printed t-shirt that let him see under the jacket.

Chris Pizzello

Beyond the outfits of the actors, one of the most talked about things on this red carpet has been De Armas’ own meeting with Gosling, Page and Evans, since the actress had only coincided professionally with Evans in ‘Knives Out’, and this time the 4 actors have left us what could be one of the most remembered images of the Hollywood red carpets.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io