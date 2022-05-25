[SPOILER] He could be the next hero to die in the MCU.

ads

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t 100 percent the same as its comic book counterpart, the MCU does take many of its stories from its source material. In the MCU, we’re deep down Doctor Strange’s rabbit hole. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it appears that he is taking on an Iron Man-like role, as the de facto leader of the Avengers.

Whenever a hero has a problem, like Thor or Spider-Man, they end up turning to Doctor Strange for help. Even in the new movie, Doctor Strange is the go-to hero to take down the evil Scarlet Witch, with America Chavez, aka Ms. America, under her tutelage. Does all this lead to the death of Doctor Strange? The final issue of the Doctor Strange comics is called The Death of Doctor Strange, but does he die in the MCU?

Source: Marvel StudiosDoctor Strange dies in the Marvel comics.

Through countless numbers of comics, Doctor Strange is clearly one of the most important figures in the entire Marvel canon. From his time learning the mystic arts under the Ancient One, to joining the Avengers throughout the raids, to World War Hulk, and even becoming Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange lives one of the most complete Marvel lives in existence. But in the fall of 2021, Marvel released its final issue of Doctor Strange: The Death of Doctor Strange.

Source: Wonder

This means that yes, Doctor Strange does die in the Marvel comics. And unlike many superhero deaths, his death appears to be final. Basically, Doctor Strange opens the door to his old enemy, Kaecilius (played by Mads Mikkelsen in the Doctor Strange movies), who kills Doctor Strange with a bulldozer. As a simulacrum of Strange appears and temporarily resurrects Doctor Strange using a regenerative healing spell, Death still chooses to retrieve Stephen’s soul.

So, Doctor Strange finally dies in the comics. But before he leaves, he realizes that Clea, his estranged ex-wife, was his one true love. While Clea doesn’t exist in the MCU, Rachel McAdams’ character Christine Palmer doesn’t appear to exist in the comics. When Doctor Strange dies, he makes Clea the new Sorcerer Supreme. Perhaps in the MCU, Christine will take over the Supreme reign.

In the MCU, Doctor Strange may not be far from death.

Although he doesn’t die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we may not be too far from Doctor Strange’s death. Characters from previous Marvel movies are being phased out. From the death of Iron Man to the retirement of Captain America, Avengers: Endgame ended Marvel’s run for several of the initial Avengers. While Doctor Strange is the latest Avenger introduced in the MCU’s Phase Three, he still feels like a part of the early days of Marvel.

Source: Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange is clearly the offshoot between our more traditional Phase One heroes of Marvel and the multiverse. Now that we’re deep into the multiverse, though, we might be ready to move on from Doctor Strange. Do we still need it?

As the MCU introduces new characters taking on the role of their predecessors, like She-Hulk, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, Yelena’s Black Widow, Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, Sam Wilson’s Captain America and more, it seems fitting for Doctor Strange. . be next on the cutting board. Does he die in the MCU? Not him yet, but eventually he will have to bite the dust to make room for new multiversal heroes.

ads