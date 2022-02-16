SpongeBob SquarePants: new films are coming, including spinoffs and projects destined for the big screen

The SpongeBob SquarePants universe will expand further with the production of spinoffs for streaming and a new film to be released in theaters.

SpongeBob SquarePants will be back soon with three new ones spinoff film under development for Paramount + and produced by Nickelodeon Studios. The likeable character will also be the protagonist of a feature film destined for the big screen.

The first of the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff projects, which will each have a different inhabitant of Bikini Bottom at the center, will arrive on the streaming platform in 2023.

The franchise is experiencing a rather positive phase thanks to the good data of the visualizations of the Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show series.

SpongeBob had already hit theaters for three films that had grossed a total of $ 471 million. The recent Spongebob – Friends on the run, however, was one of the titles that had to change its distribution by coming directly to streaming.

The feature tells the story of SpongeBob and Patrick as they move away from Bikini Bottom and go to the lost city of Atlantic City to save Gary.

The cast of the film are Keanu Reeves, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick) and Clancy Brown (Mr, Krabs)