Spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage due to COVID-19 in a 23-year-old Puerto Rican woman

Portable erect anteroposterior chest radiograph of the patient and CT scan of the head (without contrast) of the patient. A hyperdense lesion in the precuneus area of ​​the right parietal lobe (white arrow). Photo: Case Report.

manifestations of the virus COVID-19 continue to demonstrate the importance of the pathogen being included as differential diagnoses in manifestations such as headaches and strokes.

And it is that in Puerto Rico there was a case of a young woman of only 23 years positive for COVID-19 who presented with an intractable headache.

Although ischemic strokes that convert to hemorrhagic are more common, cases of spontaneous intracerebral bleeding in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are on the rise.

After ruling out other etiologies, the investigation by the medical team assigned to the Medical Sciences Campus suggests that the COVID-19 it is the most likely cause of spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage (ICH), although confirmation of the diagnosis is almost impossible.

Isolated cases of spontaneous ICH in patients with COVID-19 have been reported in the literature, most of these in men between the ages of 31 and 78 years, admitted to a hospital mostly for respiratory symptoms of COVID-19with an interval of 2 to 25 days between the onset of symptoms and the diagnosis of ICH, supports the discussion of the report.

However, the patient described in this case presented different characteristics from those of the patients described in the literature, since she was a young woman with no risk factors for ICH and no inflammatory or abnormal coagulation markers.

For this reason, doctors emphasize the importance of adding COVID-19 in the differential diagnosis of young patients without risk factors with spontaneous cerebral hemorrhages, without a clear etiology, with the aim of always adding diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

