Spontaneous, obnoxious and now absent, that’s why Jennifer Lawrence is no longer America’s sweetheart

Everyone liked it because it was spontaneous. Then everyone disliked it because it was spontaneous. The parable of the American actress Jennifer Lawrence, famous for the two sagas “Hunger Games” and “X-Men”, is a small treatise on the art of managing celebrities. Especially when social media are involved.

She has now disappeared: a sabbatical year, she announced, to devote herself to political commitment against corruption, organize the wedding and – as she declared in an interview with Vogue – allow the world to take a break from her. “Even the aliens got bored.”

What happened? The machine of fame had jammed: he had taken her from the quiet life of Kentucky, where she had grown up on a horse farm playing basketball with an all-male team and had quickly transformed her into a world star. Superhero sagas, fantasy series, films – comedies, not comedies – along with Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper, but also covers, nominations, Golden Globe, Bafta, even an Oscar.

Everyone liked it because it was anti-diva. “She is one of us”, he said to himself. “He is a normal person” (“I never said it, if I had done it I would kill myself”), he told himself.

She was clumsy at times – when she is to receive the Oscar for Best Actress she falls down the steps. Sometimes boorish – “Where’s the pizza?” He said, interrupting an interview. Sometimes, again, only spontaneous. And for this she was also teased, with good nature – here the imitation made by Ariana Grande.

In short, her being authentic, natural, a little tomboy, almost desecrating the role that, sooner or later, all divas must play, had made her become yet another American Sweetheart.

Then Phase 2 begins, as this article from the Independent recalls, the one in which every gesture is dissected, studied, read and judged.

To the feeling of familiarity that the public had towards her (“She is one of us”, in fact), is added the classic curse of social media. What does he do? Why does he say this? Why is she dressed like this?

The first sign of breakdown comes in 2018. It is pointed out for the outfit she wears for the presentation of “Red Sparrow”, too light for the season (a cold winter), especially in comparison with the coats of male colleagues. She too, they point out, is a victim of machismo.

It is not so. “Everything I wear is my choice,” he writes on social media. “Let’s not worry about these things. Male chauvinism is a serious matter ».

Not even his joke is appreciated when, during the press conference of “Joy” he scolds a journalist because he is on the phone. “You can’t always be behind a screen.” Once it would have been an authentic gesture, now it is rudeness.

And again, she doesn’t like the way she responds, during the 2018 Bafta ceremony, to the compliment given by Joanna Lumley, who describes her as “the most attractive actress on the planet”: “A bit much”, she says (more or less “Now stop it”). And for the public it seems an inexplicable gesture, so much so that they will have to spend the following hours giving explanations: a joke that didn’t make people laugh, a joke that didn’t work. All that authenticity begins to annoy.

This brings us to phase 3, the descending parable. Editorials about her attitudes come out, one wonders if she is really an authentic person or if, on the contrary, it is all a staging – that is, if, that is, she plays a part (the prairie girl) even when she is not acting – and so on, up to the definitive discovery: Jennifer Lawrence broke up. Even she understood it.

The treaty ends here. The experience of the American actress, who in any case will soon return to the screens with a film with Paolo Sorrentino (for which she has not been ostracized) does not provide indications or strategies of any kind.

Only, it is a lesson: the myth of authenticity (whether it is true or recited, it does not matter), in the long run. The fault of the superficiality of social moods, of the fact that the illusion of the falling of the barriers between the public and the stars is just an illusion. And above all, the idea that disguising oneself as a “normal” person without being one, as actors, directors and various politicians have done for some time, is in the long run a bad idea. Hypocritical, first of all, and counterproductive.

In the long run, the stars remain stars. And they have to be stars. And in the same way, politicians remain politicians. And do what they have to do. To each his responsibilities and his honors. Jennifer Lawrence understood this, took a break and went back to work. The others, who knows when.