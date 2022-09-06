: Sport and wellness as a corporate benefit to support employee health with Urban Sports Cl ::

According to the Harvard Business Review, “by 2022, organizations will adopt new employee wellness measures that take into account the financial, mental, and physical health of employees in order to more accurately predict their performance and engagement.” Thus, each company seeks to launch initiatives that are adapted to the needs that they have detected among their employees, taking into account the sector in which they work and the activity they carry out, since a professional who can access to a hybrid work model, than someone who must go to their job every day, whether in offices or production plants, or someone who has taken advantage of a full remote.

One of the star measures for most organizations is the commitment to promote healthy habits among their employees, from eating tips to mindfulness classes, promoting sport as the way to improve not only physical health but also mental health and teamwork.

Urban Sports Club is the largest sports network in Europe that offers access to more than 50 sports and thousands of centers, with outdoor and indoor activities and online classes live and on demand, this allows training even during business trips, either online or in one of its European partners. And it is that, as Nicoletta de Luca, People & Culture director at Rastreator, a client of this platform, explains, “practicing sport has provided multiple benefits that go beyond getting in shape, and this is what we wanted to offer our employees during this time: activities to help disconnection, relieve stress and even improve back ailments caused by hours in front of the computer or to improve your rest. Exercise is also a powerful tool to foster the spirit of effort, perseverance, teamwork, and camaraderie. Thus, we transfer our values ​​following the pillar of our culture: concern for people. Our motivation is that each employee feels cared for, but, at the same time, the workers themselves lead a more active and healthy life. This generates greater personal satisfaction and motivation.”

The Urban Sports Club highlights that making sports activities available to employees reinforces the cohesion of the teams, in addition to improving the physical fitness of the workers. For this reason, they offer solutions tailored to client companies and provide support for any questions that may arise 24/7. In this sense, Verónica Bastos Pargas, People Operations at Fintonic, strongly recommends the platform: “I personally recommend it because with this application you have the opportunity to try different sports and discover new places and all the activities that you really like. In addition, for the attention received from the team and for their great work, always looking for solutions and striving to promote the brand and capture the attention of employees through attractive communications that encourage physical activity and psychological well-being”. Urban Sports Club as a corporate benefit brings sport closer to the routines of those Fintonic employees, since they can try all its different centers and activities, both near the office and near their homes. With the new hybrid work model that almost all companies have right now, Urban Sports Club provides many more facilities so that you can train wherever you are.

Sport and post-holiday syndrome

Now that the holidays are over and you have to get back into your work routine, creating healthy habits will motivate employees and break the so-called post-holiday syndrome. Sport is a great ally to return to work with energy, and without stress; In addition, it will reduce the lack of concentration since it stimulates cognitive functions such as attention and relaxation.

Taking care of the health of employees is also an important part of a company’s image as an employer. Its professionals feel listened to and cared for, they see that the company cares about them, about their well-being both inside and outside the workplace. In this way, employees, satisfied with the benefits provided by their company, become the best ambassadors of a company that values ​​employer branding. In addition, studies show that investing in the health of the workforce has a good return. Thus, a study carried out by the Asklepios network of clinics and hospitals and the management consultant Roland Berger among European companies in 2020 includes among its conclusions that turnover decreased by 40%, turnover per employee increased by 11% and the value of company shares increased by 76%. With these data, a corporate sports offer such as that of Urban Sports Club not only supports the physical and mental well-being of employees, but also promotes team spirit and attracts the best talent that chooses to work where it is taken into account. the overall health of the person.