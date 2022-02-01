Sport as medicine, the “Movement Pills” project also arrives in the Valley

Not a medicine, but yes. Perhaps there “medicine” more important absolutely for health: it sport. It also arrives in Valle d’Aosta “Movement pills”, The initiative of Uisp to encourage sporting activity e fight a sedentary lifestyle. An issue that is not secondary and that the almost two years of the pandemic have – inevitably – made an emergency in the emergency.

In Aosta – and its surroundings – they will be ten thousand cans available in several pharmaciescome on family doctorsbut also in consultants and shopsin addition to the Hospitals Parini and Beauregard, the Usl offices of Via Guido Rey and Saint-Pierre, la Sports Medicine alla Pépinière and theIrv.

In detail, the pharmacies that will exhibit the dispenser with the “pills” are: Modern (via Torino in Aosta), Central (Piazza Chanoux), Croix de Ville (via Croce di Città), Dr. Nicola (avenue Chabod), Papone (via De Tillier), le Municipalities of Aosta n ° 1, 2, 3 and 4 (Corso Battalion, Corso Ivrea, viale Conte Crotti, via Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa), Envers Deux (Autoporto 23, in Pollein), Devotees (Locality Bas Villair in Quart), Saint-Christophe (location Grand Chemin) e Rovito (in the locality of Arensod, in Sarre).

Inside the boxes, a leaflet that entitles you to a month of free activities at some amateur sports associations – such as gyms and swimming pools – to be used by May 31stto highlight the importance of sport and movement as a vector of health.

To explain the contours is Sonia Sopranzi, regional manager of the project: “The idea was born in Bologna many years ago, where it has already reached its 11th edition. For the first time we offer it in Valle d’Aosta. The goal is to try to increase the amount of people who will move and their participation in a sporting activity creating a percentage that will go to the gym or swimming pool to increase their well-being “.

Exceptional testimonial of the project, at a regional level, is Charlotte Bonintriathlete boasting un silver medal at the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics as guide of Anna Barbaroas well as two appearances at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

“It is a great honor to present such a beautiful initiative – he explained -. I grew up on bread, water and sports, and with a lot of sacrifices and a little luck it became my job. It doesn’t matter at what level you practice, the important thing is to do it. This initiative it allows those who had to stop due to the pandemic to get closer or to resume doing activities. IS a natural remedy also for the immune system, health and well-being and I hope that many people will get closer and closer ”.

Pandemic that remains, of course, always in the background: “We want to make it clear that these boxes are also used for treat sedentary careeven for our kids that we would like to return to sports – he said instead Carlo Finessi, General Secretary of the Uisp Valle d’Aosta committee -. We don’t have a competitive speech, we want people to go back to doing activities. The pandemic is creating not only physical but also psychological problems. We must make it clear that by keeping important security protocolsand hoping that the constraint of emergency falls on March 31, it is possible quietly resume doing activities even indoors“.

The project is funded by Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for Sport as part of the EPS 2020 Call and, through the circuit pharmacies Lloyds Group and Federfarma provincial, project partners, will be distributed to the people ages 18 and up the packs of “Movement pills”. In Valle d’Aosta, the project received the patronage ofUsl Company and the Municipality of Aosta.

And while Federfarma VdAthrough the President Alessandro Detragiache he explains that “we could not not participate in this initiative, especially in this period, and we will give all possible support”, The Municipal Councilor for Sport Alina Sapinet adds: “I hope the initiative is very successful, it is a different way to ‘take medicine’ and healthy without contraindications“.