sport at the Hangzhou Asian Games

Although some competitions have already started, the opening event will take place in two days (without fireworks for environmental reasons). In addition to the Olympic disciplines, eSports will also be played, although there is no shortage of disciplines linked to ancestral Asian practices, such as traditional regattas or Indian kabbadi. The coach of the Indian football team consulted an astrologer to decide which players to take with him. Beijing is reopening the region after Covid in hopes of medals.

Hangzhou (AsiaNews) – The opening ceremony of the Asian Games will take place in two days in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, after the event was postponed for a year due to the pandemic and the policy of ” zero covid” from China. Last year, the Olympic Council of Asia said it had chosen the new dates to avoid “conflicts with other major international sporting events.” For eight sports, the competitions have already started on September 19 and will end with the closing ceremony on October 8. Fireworks have been banned at both ceremonies in favor of ecology: there will probably be numerous drones creating artistic displays in the sky, while the Games torch, compared to the past, runs on methane.

Unlike the first edition in 1951 in New Delhi, in which only six sports were played, the event today includes 61 disciplines from 40 sports, including those that will be contested at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and for which athletes will compete. in the playoffs.

The Asian Games are one of the largest multi-sport events in the world (around 1,500 more athletes will participate than the Olympic Games), but they present a series of entirely Asian particularities: in this 19th edition, for example, they will be held For the first time in eSports , video game competitions are officially available (including FIFA and League of Legends), which already appeared as demo events in 2018. Great anticipation for Chinese and South Korean players who will likely compete in the finals. “Asian eSports is now a thriving industry that has unleashed enormous potential and connected people from different backgrounds, cultures and countries,” said Asian ESports Federation President Huo Qigang.

If the introduction of video games as an official discipline highlights the importance that technology has acquired in the Asian world, there is also the presence of more “traditional” disciplines, such as the Dragon Boat regattas, a 20-seater canoe that takes its name. of the characteristic dragon head placed on the tip of the boat. It is the third time that this competition, which originally began as an ancient Chinese traditional practice, has been included in the Asian Games. The Dragon Boat Festival, held each year on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, is now part of UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage. Over the years, regattas have become increasingly popular and today they are one of the tools China uses to promote foreign exchanges.

But Dragon Boat racing is accompanied by a number of other traditional practices, such as kurash, a type of wrestling originating in Uzbekistan that is said to have been practiced in the time of Tamburlaine (called Timur in Asia). Also kabbadi, a type of touch rugby, derives from a tradition of war training born in India 5,000 years ago and, in fact, India has so far won all the gold medals with its men’s team. Speaking of Indian traditions: Igor Stimac, the coach of the football team, as is tradition at some events in India, consulted an astrologer before deciding which national team players he would bring to Hangzhou.

But in Asia there is also great expectation for some very followed sports matches on the continent: the cricket final on October 7, if played between India and Pakistan, currently the two highest-rated teams, could become the event The most followed sportsman in the world, considering not only the popularity of the sport in the two countries but also the mutual rivalry. Although the competition is held every four years, no cricket match has been played at the Asian Games since 2014.

Hangzhou, with 12 million inhabitants, is the third Chinese city to host the Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. At least 10 sports facilities were built especially for the occasion and dozens were renovated at a cost of 10.19 billion yuan. ($1.4 billion). Dollars). The medals (called Shan Shui, “mountain and lake” in Chinese) depict the naturalistic landscape and ruins of the ancient city of Liangzhu, including elements of local culture.

But Chinese efforts do not stop here: in fact, for years, Beijing has been making large investments in sports considered minor to increase its prestige by obtaining the greatest number of medals, of which it holds the Games record with 3,187 medals, of which which 1,473. They follow each other a short distance from Japan.

Addressing the national delegation, Gao Zhidan, director of the General Administration of Sports of China, said that “all members of the delegation should improve their political awareness and firmly remember the great causes of the nation. “Be good hosts, conduct extensive friendly exchanges and demonstrate the good image of our country in terms of reform and opening up, economic development and social progress for Asian and international communities.”

Unlike the Olympic Games, the MVP (most valuable player) award is also awarded to the best athlete competing in any discipline.