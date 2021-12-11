Sport bonus for sponsorships, the tribute code for compensation with model F24 is available

Sports bonus for sponsorships, the Revenue Agency establishes the tax code for use in tax credit compensation with form F24.

The facility recognizes an amount equal to 50 percent of advertising investments carried out in favor of professional leagues and clubs and amateur sports clubs and associations.

The subjects who are entitled to the tax credit, introduced by August decree, must enter the sequence of digits indicated in the resolution number 69 of 10 December 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

To recover the sums, the tax code 6954. The sequence of digits must be indicated in the section “Treasury”, corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Compensated credit amounts”.

Revenue Agency – Resolution number 69 of 10 December 2021 Establishment of the tax code for the use in offsetting, through form F24, of the tax credit for advertising investments in favor of professional sports leagues and clubs and amateur sports clubs and associations referred to in article 81 of decree-law 14 August 2020, n. 104, converted, with modifications, by the law 13 October 2020, n. 126.

The facility was introduced by article 81 of the August decree and provides for a tax credit of 50 percent for investments in advertising campaigns, including sponsorships.

The amounts are recognized to persons who have already applied to the Sports Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers by deadline of 1 April 2021.

The terms and requirements to be respected had already been established by the dpcm of last December 30th. THE beneficiaries of the measure are:

businesses;

self-employed;

non-commercial entities.

They can benefit from the tax credit for investments in the following subjects:

leagues that organize national team championships in the context of the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines;

professional sports clubs;

amateur sports clubs and associations registered in the CONI register operating in disciplines admitted to the Olympic and Paralympic Games and carrying out youth sports activities.

The reference period for investments is the one included between 1 July 2020 and 31 December of the same year.

The subjects in question will be able to recover the sums by following indicating the tax code established by the document of practice of 10 December 2021.

Sports bonus for sponsorships, filling in the F24 form

The implementation methods of the sport bonus for sponsorships, including use in compensation and compliance with the maximum limit established by the Department for Sport, were defined with Presidential Decree number 196 of 2020.

Taxpayers who choose to benefit from the tax credit in compensation will have to use the model F24.

The model must include the tax code reported in the appropriate summary table.

Tax code Description 6954 SPORTS SPONSORSHIP TAX CREDIT – article 81 of the decree-law of 14 August 2020, n. 104

The number sequence must be entered in the section “Treasury”, corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Compensated credit amounts”.

In cases where the taxpayer must proceed with the repayment of the benefit, the tax code must be indicated in correspondence with the column “Amounts due paid”.

In the field “Reference year” the year of recognition of the tax credit must be indicated, in the format “YYYY”.

The due bonus can be consulted in the section “Tax drawer”, which can be accessed from the private area of ​​the Revenue Agency website, at the link “VAT credits / reductions that can be used”.

In addition to the tax code in question, two other tax codes were established on 10 December:

