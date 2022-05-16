Sport Business – Details of a historic 2021-2022 season with 700 million euros in revenue for Paris Saint-Germain (thanks to the Lionel Messi effect)

This Monday, the newspaper The Team devotes an entire page to the 2021-2022 season of Paris Saint-Germain on the business side. A season that promises to be historic with record revenues.

700 million euros. This is the turnover (excluding transfer compensation) that PSG could approach for this 2021-2022 season, the accounting year of which ends at the end of June.

The sports daily recalls that a total of 11 new sponsors have signed with the capital club this season. Contracts which obviously benefited from a Lionel Messi effect for those who were not yet signed before the arrival of the Argentine last summer.

Among the partners with global and regional rights, we can mention the arrivals of GOAT, Dior, Crypto.com, Autohero, Geekvape, Infinity Sports Water, Smart Good Things, Big Cola, Volt, PlayBetR or even Gorillas.

By adding Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappé and Neymar JR, PSG have acquired a powerful new asset that is attracting attention.

PSG: Increase in sponsorship, merchandising and matchday

In detail, sponsorship, merchandising and match day revenues (mainly ticketing) are up compared to the last financial year before the health crisis, namely 2018-2019.

For The Team, PSG’s sponsorship and commercial income will approach 310 million euros. “The arrival of Messi has acted as an accelerator for several ongoing negotiations and has made it possible to increase our brand value a little more, the attractiveness of which we have already observed for several years with the signing of All (Accor ) and the long-term renewal of Nike. The club will certainly break its historic record of sponsorship income. Explain Marc Armstrong, Director of PSG Partnershipsto The Team.

On the merchandising side, the club could generate revenues of up to 60 million euros. This season again, PSG has exceeded the bar of one million shirts sold, 60% of which are flocked in the name of Lionel Messi, the daily specifies. Thanks to its lifestyle positioning, PSG has considerably diversified its merchandising offer. “Swimwear sales represent less than half of its merchandising revenue” adds Arnaud Hermant, journalist The Team.

On the “matchday” revenue side, the article by The Team specifies that the PSG has never earned so much money in this area. At the Parc des Princes (general public ticketing, subscribers, hospitality, food, etc.), match day revenues should thus reach 132 million euros.

Thanks to its marketing and commercial work, the capital club manages to generate some of the highest sums in football. Revenues that have allowed it to appear for several years in the ranking of the clubs that generate the most despite “limited” TV rights income compared to Premier League clubs in particular.

