Sport can delay the onset of diabetes 2 – Diabetes

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 27 – Increasing physical exercise in people with prediabetes can improve blood glucose levels for several years, and thus delay or even prevent type 2 diabetes. This is indicated by the study of the Dzd, the German Center for Diabetes Research, which was published in the scientific journal Diabetes.



In fact, according to the researchers, increased movement and healthy eating behavior help normalize blood glucose levels and avoid developing the disease. But not everyone would benefit from lifestyle intervention, because there are several subtypes with different risk profiles in prediabetes. In fact, scholars have noted that people with prediabetes and high risk (i.e. who produce little insulin or suffer from fatty liver with insulin resistance) have had greater benefits than those with low risk.



“The results of our study show that an individualized lifestyle based on the risk phenotype is beneficial for the prevention of diabetes,” said Andreas Fritsche of the Helmholtz Research Institute of Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases Munich at the University. of Tübingen. “For effective prevention – he adds – we must identify high-risk patients in the future and focus on providing them with an intensified lifestyle intervention”. (HANDLE).

