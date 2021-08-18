Sport- Corriere.it likes Dogecoin

News

From Lionel Messi paid (also) in fan tokens to the Dogecoin boom, a virtual currency accepted by an NBA company. Cryptocurrencies also make their way into the world of sports and into the most liquid leagues in the world, European football and American basketball. Dogecoin is a virtual currency born as a joke in 2013. Last March Mark Cuban accepted Dogecoin as a means of payment for items sold by Dallas Mavericks. And this week, Cuban announced that its basketball team will be offering special pricing for dogecoin payments as part of the Mavericks summer sale. Dogecoin flew by 8,000% in one year and rose by about 10% in the last 24 hours (+ 35% for the seven-day balance). According to billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, the strongest cryptocurrency for payments. Many investors are skeptical of Dogecoin due to the very high volatility of the crypto meme (down 70% from the record highs of May).

Messi’s Fan Token

Football star Lionel Messi’s new contract with Paris Saint Germain also includes bonus in fan token of the PSG, whose value doubled following the engagement of the Argentine champion. Fan tokens are digital coins that allow fans to have discounts and acquire a small voting right in society. And Dogecoin also entered football, in the Premier League. Watford FC, fresh from promotion to the top flight of the richest football championship in the world this year, the English one, to have their players wear a Dogecoin logo for the 2021/22 season. Cryptocurrencies in general are entering the world of sports with the Aston Martin Formula 1 team sponsored by the Crypto.com platform.


Cryptocurrencies, a 2 trillion market

Based on blockchain they can be bought and sold in a dedicated market. New weekend bullish momentum for bitcoin – exceeding $ 48,000 – and other cryptocurrencies brought the entire cryptocurrency market back above $ 2 trillion on Saturday for the first time since mid-May, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

