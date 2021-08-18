Sport- Corriere.it likes Dogecoin

From Lionel Messi paid (also) in fan tokens to the Dogecoin boom, a virtual currency accepted by an NBA company. Cryptocurrencies also make their way into the world of sports and into the most liquid leagues in the world, European football and American basketball. Dogecoin is a virtual currency born as a joke in 2013. Last March Mark Cuban accepted Dogecoin as a means of payment for items sold by Dallas Mavericks. And this week, Cuban announced that its basketball team will be offering special pricing for dogecoin payments as part of the Mavericks summer sale. Dogecoin flew by 8,000% in one year and rose by about 10% in the last 24 hours (+ 35% for the seven-day balance). According to billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, the strongest cryptocurrency for payments. Many investors are skeptical of Dogecoin due to the very high volatility of the crypto meme (down 70% from the record highs of May).

