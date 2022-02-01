Sport like medicine, Movement pills arrives in Vda – Valle d’Aosta

A month of free sports activities until May 31, to highlight the importance of movement as a prevention method. This is the goal of ‘Movement Pills’, a national Uisp campaign to combat sedentary lifestyle, which involves 31 Uisp committees including the regional one of the Aosta Valley. Ten thousand boxes, with a ‘leaflet’ inside to practice your favorite activity, can be found, among other things, in some pharmacies in Aosta and surroundings, by family doctors, in clinics, shops and hospitals.

The initiative is dedicated to adults with a medical certificate but “soon we will come up with a project for the little ones, perhaps inside small eggs”, said at a press conference Carlo Finessi, general secretary of the Uisp Valle d’Aosta committee.

“The pandemic – he added – has created major problems for sports and also on a psychological level, our goal is to cure a sedentary lifestyle”.

“I strongly believe in this project, especially at a time when sport has been a bit forced”, underlined the municipal councilor for Sport of Aosta, Alina Sapinet. “It is with pleasure that we join the initiative, pharmacies are attentive to the well-being of the individual”, said Alessandro Detregiache, president of Federfarma Valle d’Aosta. “At this moment the sport has been overtaken by the pandemic, I think it is really useful to carve out some time for yourself”, explained triathlete Charlotte Bonin, testimonial of the initiative.

The idea was born in Bologna, over 10 years ago, and “the cans there the day after distribution are already sold out”, said Sonia Sopranzi (Uisp Valle d’Aosta).