Sport. Lionel Messi, the highest paid athlete in the world in 2021 according to Forbes

The 34-year-old Argentine footballer returns to first place in this ranking established by the American specialized media, from which mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor had dislodged him last year.

Of his 130 million dollars in gross income before taxes (as in 2019 and 2020 when he was still playing at FC Barcelona), 75 million dollars (72 M EUR) come from his contract (endorsements and cumulative salaries) with the club Parisian and 55 million come from its commercial activities, with Adidas, Budweiser and Pepsi Cola in particular.

Lakers superstar LeBron James, 37, is second with $121.2m in earnings (€116.8m), of which two-thirds, around $80m (€77m), are extra earnings -athletes. Its partnerships, activities and investments range from cinema to cryptocurrency.