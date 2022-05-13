Entertainment

Sport. Lionel Messi, the highest paid athlete in the world in 2021 according to Forbes

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

The 34-year-old Argentine footballer returns to first place in this ranking established by the American specialized media, from which mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor had dislodged him last year.

Of his 130 million dollars in gross income before taxes (as in 2019 and 2020 when he was still playing at FC Barcelona), 75 million dollars (72 M EUR) come from his contract (endorsements and cumulative salaries) with the club Parisian and 55 million come from its commercial activities, with Adidas, Budweiser and Pepsi Cola in particular.

Lakers superstar LeBron James, 37, is second with $121.2m in earnings (€116.8m), of which two-thirds, around $80m (€77m), are extra earnings -athletes. Its partnerships, activities and investments range from cinema to cryptocurrency.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted cookies.

Clicking on ” I accept “cookies will be stored and you will be able to view the content .

Clicking on “I accept all cookies”you authorize the deposit of cookies for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

You retain the option to withdraw your consent at any time.
Manage my choices



Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United this season, completes the podium with 115 million dollars in revenue (110 million euros). The Portuguese striker, 37, has balanced emoluments, since 60 million come from his sports contract and 55 from his other activities, in particular sponsorships, with Nike among others.
Neymar, another star PSG player, is 4th (95 million dollars, 91 million euros), followed by Stephen Curry, NBA star of the Golden State Warriors (82.8 million dollars, 89 million euros).

The first non-footballer and non-basketball athlete is Roger Federer in 7th position with 90.7 million dollars in income, 90 of which come from his commercial activities, since, embarrassed for many months by a painful knee, he played very little tennis. last year.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kendrick Lamar Admits He Was “Confused” When Kanye West and Drake Reconciled

1 min ago

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard has not been replaced and this is the reason for the delay

11 mins ago

Sport. Lionel Messi, the highest paid athlete in the world in 2021 according to Forbes

13 mins ago

The complete love story between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button