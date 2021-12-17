Sports

Sport Mediaset – Milan recovers Giroud for Napoli, he will be called up! Out Leao, possible Maldini surprise

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Sport Mediaset - Milan recovers Giroud for Napoli, he will be called up! Out Leao, possible Maldini surprise

Milan-Napoli, the latest news for the Rossoneri

Sunday Milan-Naples it will be the challenge of the survivors but Pegs he can smile because he can rely on the return of Olivier Giroud. The French striker has returned to training with the rest of the group and will therefore be among the squads for the San Siro match. Sport Mediaset talks about it.

Latest Serie A

Milan-Napoli, the choices of Pioli

“An important return given the absences of Leao, Rebic and Pellegri, but almost certainly not from the first minute because the starting shirt will still be on Ibrahimovic’s back. Behind the Swede Messias and Saelemaekers, the ballot between Brahim Diaz and Krunic is open. Attention to the possible surprise Daniel Maldini, given the emergency, his time may have come. The last doubt concerns the defense: on the right Florenzi or Kalulu? The finishing will be decisive to dispel the last doubts “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Napoli held back by Sassuolo, AC Milan’s trio with Messias

2 weeks ago

“Transfer market? Difficult to intervene in January, trust our players. If they score a few more goals forward we could attack first place.”

6 days ago

Mihajlovic invites Bologna to dinner: ‘I am … two years old’

November 3, 2021

Naples, Insigne and that captain’s phrase that turned out to be a prophecy

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button