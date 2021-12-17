Sport Mediaset – Milan recovers Giroud for Napoli, he will be called up! Out Leao, possible Maldini surprise
Milan-Napoli, the latest news for the Rossoneri
Sunday Milan-Naples it will be the challenge of the survivors but Pegs he can smile because he can rely on the return of Olivier Giroud. The French striker has returned to training with the rest of the group and will therefore be among the squads for the San Siro match. Sport Mediaset talks about it.
Latest Serie A
Milan-Napoli, the choices of Pioli
“An important return given the absences of Leao, Rebic and Pellegri, but almost certainly not from the first minute because the starting shirt will still be on Ibrahimovic’s back. Behind the Swede Messias and Saelemaekers, the ballot between Brahim Diaz and Krunic is open. Attention to the possible surprise Daniel Maldini, given the emergency, his time may have come. The last doubt concerns the defense: on the right Florenzi or Kalulu? The finishing will be decisive to dispel the last doubts “
