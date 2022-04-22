Sport, medicine that heals the body and the heart

Paola Gavilanes. Coordinator (I)

Come rain or shine… Paúl, Francisco, Matías, María Fernanda carry out their weekly ritual: visit the main streets from Quito about they bikes.

They usually leave on Wednesdays, but this week they did it on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. It was 7:30 p.m. and it was raining; the evening I was really frost.

Most mortals would have preferred to have a piping hot tea or chocolate and crawl under the covers. They do not. From the start of the day they counted down the minutes to get rid of their work clothes and put on the jersey, the lycra, the sweater raincoat, shoes and helmet. After a long workdayhis body asked for another activity.

They are all part of The Most Bikers, a group of friends who have been getting together for five years to get active and de-stress. They are concentrated on the outside of the Hilton Colon Hotel.

There they park their bicycles and define the route. On Tuesday they went north from Quito; they took the Amazon avenue. While they pedaled, they made jokes, they talked about tournaments and travel. The next holiday they will go to the beach.

They are excited, especially Evelyn Córdova, who joined the group just three months ago. When she was invited to join, she did not have a bicycle. She was scared to go out. She is now an expert; she loves the descents. She affirms that after pedaling she is ready for a new day. The exit Tuesday ended around 9:00 p.m.; there are times that it extends until 1:00.

adding kilometers

And it is that when you fall in love with the physical activity Time goes by too fast; you always want more. Diego Betancourt attest to that.

He trail rides. The mountains shot him in 2018, after suffering a love disappointment that ‘shattered’ his heart. She started by running 300 meters; today he is able to run up to 45 kilometers. After four years of going up and down the Rucu Y Guagua Pichincha, Cotopaxi…says that he sport saved his life.

In addition to keeping his mind occupied, she improved his diet, did more friendswith whom he embarks on new adventures.

In your group there are people from all walks of life. ageswhich like the lovers of the bike They look forward to dawn to put on their tennis shoes and go outside.

Diego is part of Team Lasso. About 20 people train there. The number has grown after the arrival of the covid-19. Every day there are more men and women who, in addition to staying physically healthy, seek natural medicine to pamper the heart and calm the mind.

The physical activity undoes mental knots, says the Mexican Igor Hernandezthat after receiving their medical exams looked for Ecuadoruns to improve your physical condition and reduce the risk of contracting any disease.

Initially, that was the goal. After two years he cannot conceive his day to day life without his training.

In six months, Igor lost weight -10 kilos-, but he also found the formula to free himself from stress. His life took a 180 degree turn: now he is good humor and channel all your energies better.

The athletics never caught his attention. And that, precisely, she commented on his first meeting with Joaquin Lopezthe most visible face of Ecuadoruns.

It seemed to him a boring and lonely activity. Now it is Igor who motivates his friends to join the practices. In that place he also found a space to socialize. All of this helps release tension and then, with a light mind, continue with your worked.

Igor trains between four and five days a week: he runs, goes up and down stairs and, like Diego and Los Más Bikers, he always wants more.



