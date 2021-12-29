Sport of the South: “Muriel one step away from Naples. A phone call from De Laurentiis”

The Naples is looking at the transfer market with great attention. Not just the central defender, according to the site Southern sports, Aurelio De Laurentiis’ company would be thinking of reinforcing the offensive department as well. Here is what we read: “Fireworks at the end of the year, it seems they have prepared them in Castelvolturno. The main bang has a name and a surname: Luis Muriel. According to our sources, the Italian club, today, would have intensified contacts with Atalanta “.

Southern sports also adds other details: “A phone call between De Laurentiis and Percassi was decisive, which would have unlocked the deal and the transfer of the Colombian attacker under Vesuvius. The agreement, in detail, would provide for a loan with obligation to redeem, on the basis of 22.5 million euros payable in 4 years. If Turin is missing Osimhen, Napoli could have a new archer, also with an eye to the future: both Mertens and Insigne should leave Naples at the end of the season “.

We will see if these rumors are founded, or if it is the usual rumors of the transfer market that goes out in a few hours.