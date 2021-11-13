Sport on TV: the ATP Finals, the first day

Prime Sunday television evening with Matteo Berrettini as protagonist. In fact, Rai bursts into the Atp Finals entirely broadcast by Sky, proposing in turn the match of the Italian tennis player even on Raidue.

RAIDUE. State TV has secured the rights to one match per day of the ATP Finals’ choice, the network destined to host the matches is Raidue. Tomorrow starts with the match between the German Zverev and Berrettini, the commentary is entrusted to Nicola Sangiorgio flanked by Paolo Canè for the technical commentary.

The prologue to Rai’s commitment to the event was characterized by an error: the other evening during Italy-Switzerland a commercial was broadcast that signaled the match between Berrettini and Zverev live on Raidue but the photograph was of the tennis player’s older brother German, i.e. Mischa.

SKY. The first day of the Atp Finals on pay TV runs from 11 am to 11 pm on Sky Sport Tennis with the four games on the bill, analyzes and comments by the Sky team. The debut of the tournament at the Pala Alpitour in Turin sees the double Metkic and Pavic on the field at 11.30 against Krawietz and Tecau, at 14 the first singles between Medvedev and Hurkacz will be staged, at 18.30 again the double with the couple formed by Granollers and Zeballos against Dodig and Polasek. Grand finale from 9pm with Zverev-Berrettini. On the microphones the main couple of the network Elena Pero and Paolo Bertolucci alternate with Luca Boschetto and the technical commentators Paolo Lorenzi, Raffaella Reggi and Laura Golarsa.

SUPERTENNIS. The tennis TV offers a deferred match of the day every evening starting at 11pm.