Sport relieves headaches, physical activity against migraines: the study

Headache, especially if chronic, is a great annoyance that can debilitate: sport relieves it and cures migraines. The results of a study. Suffering from migraines often is debilitating in everyday life and limits a lot. A large part of the population suffers from it, especially individuals between the ages of 25 and 60. Less affected, however, are children and the elderly.

A disorder still subject to scientific studies, whose medical therapies are many and suitable for every symptomatology. The fact is that, very often, people who suffer from it never talk to their doctor about it, limiting themselves to taking painkillers. In serious situations, however, these medicines are of little use. But one study found more.

Physical activity has health and benefits, even for headaches

Migraines are almost always related to lifestyle adopted. Especially those who suffer from it in a chronic way, should review their daily life and adopt other habits. These habits can coincide with deep and peaceful sleep, adequate rhythms, healthy nutrition, varied and correct diet and limitation of smoking and alcohol.

Furthermore, it must be maintained the body hydrated, therefore it is advisable to drink a lot and reduce sugars. But exercise has been found to relieve a lot of this discomfort. Playing sports is important, physical exertion relieves headaches. It sounds like a paradox, but it works like this. These are the data provided by the International Headache Society.

A moderate but regular physical activity it can only bring great benefits, because it promotes the release of endorphins, which reduce the sensation of pain in the head and all over the body. In addition, they release tension and stimulate blood flow. Running, pilates, swimming, biking are excellent activities to defeat this disease. Playing sports, especially in the morning, is best.

You live more positively and face the day with more energy. The release of endorphins brings a feeling of greater well-being, which is why the day ahead seems more positive and easier to deal with. The advantages of sport are many, it is no coincidence that more and more companies are entering into agreements with gyms, to allow their employees to be distracted, have fun and, at the same time, be more productive.