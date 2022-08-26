Sport the ideal medicine, should doctors prescribe it?

Marta does not miss her daily date with the slippers. Every day when she leaves work she puts on her sneakers and goes out to do kilometers. Since three years ago she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression on physical exercise has become the perfect medicine to fight the disease. Although the beginnings were not easy, now he has found in the sport the ideal recipe to reduce tensions and free yourself from discomfort. And it is that exercising is the best pill against many diseases, since reduces the risk of mortality for all causes, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, high blood pressure, colon and breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis, anxiety and depression, among many others. Knowing this, the british health system (NHS, for its acronym in English) has launched a study to check the health benefits of prescribing physical exercise for the population.

The project is based on the idea that the doctors of Primary Care they can prescribe to their patients, and not as until now recommend, physical exercise. Not only will it be advice, but as if it were a pill, doctors will prescribe the appropriate dose to patients and the time of day in which to ‘take it’. The idea is to create a program of “social prescription” of activities that do not go through taking drugs, with the aim of reducing the burden on the system, as published Guardian. However, the reality is much more complicated. Is it possible to prescribe sports in a consultation without it remaining a mere recommendation?

“From words to deed there is a long way. This is what happens with the prescriptions of physical exercise in Spain, that it is not enough to say it or recommend it in the consultation, you have to work on it and follow up and monitor it. Primary doctors have to work so that in the area of ​​their health center there is gyms and places to develop sports activitiesthey have to know what is on offer and present it to patients in a more active way”, explains the specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Joan Carles March.

The benefits of physical activity are proven that there is no possible doubt about its infinite benefits. However, Spain is the fourth country with the most completely sedentary people of Europe (15%) and the average activity is 5.2 hours per week, compared to 6.1 in Europe, according to an Ipsos survey published in 2021. “Doctors need to be trained and have more time to do it . They need to be able to know the environment and what they are going to prescribe to their patients. It is not enough to say it in the consultation, if there are no facilitators, it remains as a recommendation. We must consider that the process is not only to prescribe, but to facilitate and, above all, accompany. You have to make it easy, make healthy things easy», says March.

The expert recognizes that the prescription of physical exercise goes through having sports facilities in the neighborhoods and promote the programs of activities from the health centers. “Several levers have to be activated for it to work beyond a recommendation. It is very important to know the resources of the environment, gyms, sports centers, routes… the schedules they have and even being able to accompany them. There are doctors who go out with groups of patients to go hiking or visit the facilities, that helps to follow up».