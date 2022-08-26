Sport the ideal medicine, should doctors prescribe it?
Marta does not miss her daily date with the slippers. Every day when she leaves work she puts on her sneakers and goes out to do kilometers. Since three years ago she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression on physical exercise has become the perfect medicine to fight the disease. Although the beginnings were not easy, now he has found in the sport the ideal recipe to reduce tensions and free yourself from discomfort. And it is that exercising is the best pill against many diseases, since reduces the risk of mortality for all causes, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, high blood pressure, colon and breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis, anxiety and depression, among many others. Knowing this, the british health system (NHS, for its acronym in English) has launched a study to check the health benefits of prescribing physical exercise for the population.